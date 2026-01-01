Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 1

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January, 1st, 2026.

Peter Obi Leaves Labour Party, Declares For ADC

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, alongside several prominent political leaders from the South-East geopolitical zone, has formally declared for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The declaration was made…

Tax Laws: Govt Won’t Debit Your Account, Oyedele Assures

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has reassured Nigerians that the new tax reforms set to take effect from January 1, 2026, will not involve automatic debits from personal bank accounts, and individuals do not need to provide explanations for transfers.

Oyedele gave this assurance…

Wike Blows Hot, Says Fubara Fails To Adhere To Agreement

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara failed to adhere to a truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Wike, a two-term Governor…

Atiku Welcomes Obi To ADC, Says Coalition’ll Build Strong Opposition

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing his entry as a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in Nigeria.

Atiku, in a statement shared…

Otti Reacts To Peter Obi Defection To ADC

Amid the wave of defection that has characterised the Nigerian political space, Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has revealed that he will not be defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside Mr Peter Obi.

New Telegraph had earlier…

We Support Obi’s Defection To ADC – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is in support of the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party, however, said it is…

New Year: Don’t Lose Hope, We’ve Come To Rescue Nigeria – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerians not to lose hope due to the challenges in the country and said it has come to rescue Nigeria from the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC National Chairman,…

New Year: Tinubu Govt Can’t Be Trusted To Conduct 2027 Elections – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration cannot be trusted with the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, in his New Year message…

CBN: Bank Loans To Govt Rise By 6.31% To N26.35trn In November

The financial institutions’ total loans to the government increased by 6.31 per cent, or N1.56 trillion, to N26.35 trillion in November 2025 from N24.79 trillion in the preceding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph's analysis…

Let’s Renew Our Hope In 2026, Abbas Charges Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has felicitated Nigerians as they usher in the new year 2026, urging citizens to remain resolute, steadfast, and hopeful in the journey ahead.

The speaker, in his New Year…

Political Leaders Join Obi As He Affirms ADC Membership

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reaffirmed his membership of the national coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging Nigerians to unite across political, ethnic, and religious lines to rescue the country from worsening socio-economic hardship and democratic decline.

The announcement was made…

I Won’t Be Criminalised For Rejecting APC – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said he would not allow anybody to criminalise him just because he refused to join the ruling party of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the Governor described…

Consistency In Policy Implementation Driving Growth, Sustainability – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that consistency in policy implementation remains a key driver of economic growth and long-term sustainability, stressing that his administration’s commitment to paying a 13th-month full salary to workers has continued to boost motivation and performance across the state.

The governor noted that the…

Gov Yusuf Signs 2026 N1.477trn Amended Budget Into Law

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has called on the members of his cabinet to redouble their support and be more dedicated to the desired needs of achieving what the State Government is working on.

He made this call while signing…

Balogun Market Fire: Obi Mourns Victims, Urges Intensified Rescue Efforts

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has described as heartbreaking the fire outbreak that destroyed the Great Nigeria Insurance House in Balogun Market, Lagos Island.

In a statement shared on Tuesday…