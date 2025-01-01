Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 1

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, January 1 , 2025

New Year: Abbas, Kalu Congratulate Nigerians, Calls For Renew Hopes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has urged Nigerians to renew their hopes for the upcoming year 2025.

Abbas expressed optimism that improvements will be seen in the new year…Read more

Excitement As Makinde Pays Workers, Retirees 13th-Month Salary

Workers in Oyo State were in a gleeful mood on Tuesday, jubilating as alert of the much-anticipated payment notification of the 13th month salary hit their phones, heralding a joyous New Year celebration.

The 13-month salary is in fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s…Read more

2025: NLC Demands Governance With Benefits, Policies Without Strong-Arm Tactics

As Nigerians step into the year, 2025, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government across all levels to ensure governance translates to real benefits for Nigerians in all aspects of livelihood including healthcare, education, transportation and housing.…Read more

Don’t Create Problem In Your Communities, Fubara Tells Monarchs

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has admonished traditional rulers not to create problems in their communities but to use their positions to partner with the state government to promote peace and ensure that lives and property are protected.

Fubara spoke during the presentation of Staff of Office and Certificates…Read more

2025: PDP Wants Tinubu To Address Corruption, Wasteful Spending In Govt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the issues of unbridled corruption, in his government and avoid reckless and wasteful spending.

PDP in its New Year message to Nigerians by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Trump Accuses US Senate Of Delaying Nominee Confirmations

The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has accused the Senate Democrats of organizing to obstruct and delay the confirmation process for Republican nominees.

Speaking in a post sighted on Tuesday, Trump highlighted…Read more

Better Days Ahead In 2025 – Ganduje

As the country gears up to enter the new year, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday said Nigerians will have the cause to smile again in 2025.

Ganduje who gave this assurance in a statement issued…Read more

2025, Not Just Passage Of Time, But A New Beginning – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the year 2025 is not merely a passage of time but a new chapter brimming with possibilities.

Atiku in his New Year message to Nigerians, also urged them to remain resolute…Read more

2025: Okpebholo Urges Edo People To Expect Better Year Ahead

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, in his New Year message expressed hope and optimism for the year ahead.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in 2024 but highlighted…Read more

You’re Politically Irrelevant Without PDP, Damagum Tells Kwankwaso

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum has said the former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will not achieve any political aspiration outside PDP.

Kwankwaso, a two-term governor on the PDP platform…Read more

2025, A Year Of Restoration, Endless Possibilities Where Potential Meet Shared Opportunity – Edu

restoration for our nation and endless possibilities where potential meets opportunity and hard work produces shared prosperity.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation…Read more

Akpabio Distributes Billions Worth Of Empowerment Items To Constituents

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has distributed items worth billions of Naira through his empowerment programme to his constituents in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

During the event, Akpabio also empowered his constituents…Read more

Okpebholo Lauds Tinubu, Says Warri Refinery, A Significant Breakthrough In Petroleum Industry

Following the commencement of operation of Warri refinery on Monday, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has described the development as a significant breakthrough for the nation’s petroleum industry and a New Year gift to Nigerians.

Governor Okpebholo made this remark while reacting…Read more

US Court Upholds Sexual Abuse Verdict Against Trump

On Monday, a Federal Court of Appeal upheld a $5 million civil verdict that found the incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump is liable for defaming and sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

According to the report, the three-judge panel at the Second US Circuit Court…Read more

Omokri Konocks El-Rufai’s Opposition To Lagos Rail Project

Political commentator and former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called out the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai for criticizing the Federal Government’s funding of a Lagos rail project.

Speaking on his verified X handle, Omokri accused El-Rufai…Read more

