Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, February 9 2024.

Recitation Of National Pledge At Public Events Mandatory – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the recitation of the National Pledge after the National Anthem at every official and public engagement be made mandatory.

The decision, according to sources from the presidency…Read more

FG Reacts To NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike Threat

The Federal Government on Thursday debunked the accusation made by the national leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) that President Bola Tinubu-led government has broken all the agreements reached with the unions on October 2, 2023.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation…Read more

Reps To Strengthen Defamation, Slander Laws

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday disclosed that the house would strengthen libel and defamation laws in order to discourage people from engaging in character assassination and fake news.

Abbas made this known at a world press conference on pressing challenges…Read more

Edo Guber: APC Assures Credible Primaries, Sets Screening Committees

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has assured of free, fair and credible governorship primaries in Edo State

Ganduje said this when he inaugurated the party’s screening and appeal committees headed by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister…Read more

Hardship: FG Orders Immediate Release Of 102,000mt Rice, Maize

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate release of 102 metric tonnes of grains (rice and maize) to the public.

This is a move to mitigate the pangs of hunger caused by the high cost of living…Read more

No Increase In Petrol Prices, NNPCL Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has urged Nigerians to remain calm and desist from panic buying of petroleum products.

According to the NNPCL, there was no imminent increase in the cost…Read more

Edo Primaries: INEC Warns APC, PDP, LP Others Against Postponement, Change Of Venues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties that indicated interest to conin conductingries for the September governorship election in Edo State, to avoid unnecessary postponement, arbitrary changes of venues of their primaries, doctoring of delegates’ list or the submission of names that did not emerge from valid primaries as candidates for the election.

The commission also reminded the parties that Edo State is the constituency…Read more

Again, NLC, TUC Reveal Plans To Embark On Nationwide Strike

The Organised Labour under the umbrella of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday notified President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government of plans to commence a nationwide strike that will take place in 14 days.

According to the Labour Union, the protest is based on the government’s…Read more

Tinubu: Nigerians Deserve Decent, Affordable Shelter

President Bola Tinubu has said that every Nigerian deserves a decent and affordable shelter even as he reiterated his administration’s determination to provide the same.

The President said this on Thursday as he performed the groundbreaking…Read more

APC: Super Eagles Victory Justifies Renewed Hope Agenda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has commended the Super Eagles for their victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to Ganduje, the Super Eagles’ win justifies the Renewed Hope Agenda…Read more

AFCON 2023: Okonjo-Iweala, Obi, Kanu, Others Hail S’Eagles

Following the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s victory over South Africa on Wednesday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final, some eminent Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to hail the Nigeria tactical team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles defeated South Africa…Read more

ECOWAS Ministers Meet In Abuja Over Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Withdrawal

Following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the West African Bloc are currently in Abuja to discuss the development.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which is ongoing at the ECOWAS Commission…Read more

Crisis Rocks Ondo PDP Over Bye-Election Result

A major crisis has broken out in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Ondo State following the loss of the party in the Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC’s candidate, Ifeoluwa Ehindero has been declared the winner…Read more

CBN Relocation: Ndume Defends Criticism Of FG’s Decision

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that he has no regrets for criticising the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to relocate some of its departments from its headquarters in Abuja to Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, Ndume said that his intervention…Read more

Wike, NSA, Security Chiefs Summoned Over Insecurity In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Security Chiefs have been summoned by the House of Representatives over insecurity in Abuja.

This came to the fore when Hon.Dominic Okafor representing Anambra State…Read more