Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, February 9th, 2026.

Electoral Bill: Senate Schedules Emergency Session On Tuesday

The Senate will hold an emergency plenary session on Tuesday amid escalating public outcry over its recent controversial decision on the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2025.

The Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel…Read More

Shettima To Preside Over NEC Meeting Monday

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, will on Monday preside over the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the…Read More

IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Orders Cancellation Of Sit-At-Home In S’East

On Sunday, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, ordered the total cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East, with immediate effect.

This is contained in a press statement…Read More

BREAKING: NLC Threatens Election Boycott Over E-Transmission Confusion

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened mass action and a possible boycott of future elections if the National Assembly fails to clearly mandate real-time electronic transmission of election results, warning that continued ambiguity could fatally undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

The NLC issued the warning on…Read More

Tinubu, Wife To Meet King Charles III On State Visit To UK

President Bola Tinubu will, on March 18-19, meet with Prince Charles III and Queen Camilla in a historic State Visit to the United Kingdom (UK), following an invitation from the King.

President Tinubu is expected to…Read More

Enugu Govt Records N406.7bn IGR In 2025, Targets N870bn In 2026

Enugu State Government recorded N406.77bn in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) IN 2025, the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has announced.

Of the total amount, tax revenue…Read More

Tinubu’s Ambassador-Designate Face Diplomatic Hurdles

Some of the recently nominated ambassador-designates are reportedly facing difficulties securing acceptance from their host countries due to the limited time left in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The senior officials in the…Read More

Pope Leo XIV Mourns Victims Of Kwara, Benue, Katsina Attacks

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV described the recent wave of violent attacks in some parts of Nigeria as deeply troubling, saying authorities should intensify efforts to protect citizens.

Speaking on his verified X handle… Read More

Adebayo Blasts Senate Over E-Transmission Of Results

Prince Adewole Adebayo has delivered a blistering rebuke of the National Assembly following the Senate’s decision to exclude electronic transmission of election results from the bill.

Speaking in an interview, Adebayo… Read More

SERAP Petitions CCB Over Electoral Act Amendment, Tax Laws

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate members of the Senate and other public officials over alleged irregularities in the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and Tax Reform Laws.

In a petition dated Saturday,…Read More

Ogun To Build N1bn AI-Powered Digital Classroom – Abiodun

The Ogun State Government is constructing a 900-seater Artificial Intelligence-powered digital classroom complex valued at ₦1 billion at Remo Secondary School (RSS), Sagamu, as part of efforts to deepen technology-driven education in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed…Read More

Kogi Govt Closes Selected Markets, Motor Parks To Support Security Operations

The Kogi State Government has announced the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks across parts of Kogi West Senatorial District as part of intensified and coordinated security operations aimed at flushing out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements operating within the state.

The announcement was made…Read More

Don’t Paint Adamawa Black, Gov Fintiri Cautions Politicians

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has cautioned politicians who believe they cannot partner with his administration to stop further attempts to paint the state black.

Governor Umaru Fintiri, who gave…Read More

Nigerian Footballer Passes Away After Brain Injury footballer Tributes have poured in following the death of Nigerian non-leagueSaburi Olayinka Adeniji, who passed away in the United Kingdom (UK). Read More Sunday Telegraph gathered that… 30 Killed In Road Crash As Gov Yusuf Orders Quick Medical Intervention Not fewer than 30 passengers were reportedly killed in a road accident involving a trailer, as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ordered immediate medical intervention for survivors of the fatal crash.According to reports, the…Read More