Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 9

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday,February 9, 2025.

Jigawa Agog As Defence Minister Attends Wedding Fatiha

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Saturday led Jigawa State APC stakeholders and other government officials to the wedding Fatiha of Aisha Idris Garba, daughter of the former Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba.

The ceremony was held at Jahun Central Mosque on Saturday…Read more

We’re Winning On Banditry, Zamfara Gov Tells World Bank

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has informed the World Bank that his administration is gradually winning the war against banditry in the state.

The Governor who was on an official visit to the World Bank…Read more

Gov Yusuf Appoints Umar Ibrahim As Kano New SSG

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday appointed Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment announced in a statement issued…Read more

2027: Kwankwaso Visits Aregbesola In Lagos

The National Leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has visited the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Lagos.

The visit which forms part of the ongoing realignment…Read more

PDP Crisis: Decision Of Govs’ Forum, BoT Final – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has urged the embattled former National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyawu not to destroy the party over his stance on the ongoing crisis within the party.

Rather, Chief George urged him to borrow a leaf from a former Vice President…Read more

2027: Nigerians Need Change Of Mindset Not New Political Party

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Prince Adebayo Adewole, has said that Nigerians need a new mindset and not the formation of a new political party to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Adebayo in a statement issued on Saturday said a new party…Read more

New Alaafin Of Oyo Calls For Unity Ahead Of Coronation

The newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on Saturday, addressed the people of Oyo State, calling for unity and support as he begins his reign.

According to a viral video sighted by Saturday Telegraph,

Lebanon Announces Formation Of New Govt, Pledges Reforms

Following the devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Republic of Lebanon has announced the formation of a new government amid the United States (US) intervention in the process and step intended to bring the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds.

The newly-elected Prime Minister of the country, Nawaf Salam…Read more

Anambra 2025; APC Aspirants Fight Dirty At Office Inauguration

The commissioning of the newly rented Secraitarate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Awka, Anambra State by its National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje became an anti-climax when the gubernatorial aspirants of the party got enmeshed in a war of word.

The aspirants in their respective speeches paid glowing tribute…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Pays Tribute As Ex-SSG, Oluwatuyi Laid To Rest In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has described the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, as an exemplary leader whose life was dedicated to public service, grassroots development, and community empowerment.

Speaking at the outing and thanksgiving service held in his honour…Read more

Protesters Shut Down Oil Resumption Congress In Ogoni

Protesters have disrupted a planned congress of the Ogoni people to facilitate the resumption of oil production in Ogoni by a group said to be working with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The protesters, who stormed the venue of the meeting in Bori…Read more

Idahosa Inaugurates 12-Man Planning C’ttee For Edo Sport Festival

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa has inaugurated a 12-man planning committee for the fourth Edo State Sports Festival in preparation for the National Sports Festival to be hosted by the Ogun State Government in May this year.

The 12-member committee has The Chairman of Edo State…Read more

Benue Govt To Construct Mobile Toilets To Achieve Open Defecation

The Benue State government has announced plans to construct and install mobile toilets across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State to achieve open defecation-free status.

The General Manager of the State Environmental Sanitation Authority…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Signs MoU For Lekki-Epe Int’l Airport Construction

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with a globally renowned construction firm, Summa Group, for the development and construction of the Lekki-Epe International Airport.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who made this announcement…Read more

Telecom Hike: Nigerians Interest Will Be Protected – FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Friday assured Nigerians that their interest will be protected amid the controversial telecommunications tariff hike.

New Telegraph recalls the telecommunications companies

Share

Please follow and like us: