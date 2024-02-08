Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 8 2024.

Presidency: Shettima’s Presence Inspired S’Eagles To Victory Over S’Africa

The Presidency on Wednesday night claimed the presence of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Cote D’Ivoire inspires the Super Eagles to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to qualify for the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON),

A press release issued by a Presidential spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha

Absence Of Ribadu, Gen Musa, Others Stalls Senate’s Interface With Security Chiefs

The absence of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and others, on Wednesday, stalled earlier proposed interface of the Senate with the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies.

The Senate had on Tuesday last week summoned the Service Chiefs

Edo Guber: More Crisis In PDP As Aggrieved Officials Call For Cancellation Of Delegates

There seems to be more division in the leadership of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as some aggrieved leaders on Wednesday rejected the outcome of the Ward Delegates Congress held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

This is contrary to the position of the state Chairman of the party

AFCON 2023: Abbas Excited As Super Eagles Qualify For Final

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed excitement as Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the final round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles on Wednesday beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Senate Frowns At Chevron, Exxon, Others For Turning Nigeria To Extractive Zone

The Senate, on Wednesday, frowned at the extractive operational model being carried out in Nigeria by Chevron, Exxon, and other oil companies without manufacturing content as done in other countries.

This was as the National Content Development and Monitoring Board

Abbas To Hold Press Conference On Pressing National Issues Thursday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas will on Thursday hold a world press conference on some pressing national issues.

A statement issued by the Speaker's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

FCT Insecurity: Reps Ask Wike To Install Security Cameras In Abuja

Worried by the increasing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to install security cameras around the capital city and its environs.

He was also enjoined to install other security gadgets and equip security personnel

Court Gives FG 7-Day Ultimatum To Fix Prices Of Goods

Following the ongoing protest on the high cost of living and price of food hike in the country, a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to fix the price of goods and petroleum products within seven days with effect from Wednesday, January 7.

The presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa gave the order following

Hunger Protest: FG Holds Urgent Meeting

The Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday held an emergency meeting over the economic challenges, insecurity and food price hikes experienced across the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal Government

Reps To Probe Banks On Forex, Loan Limit

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its joint Committees on Banking Regulations and Banking Institutions to conduct an investigative hearing on the non-compliance by banks and financial institutions with the CBN directives on the Net Open Position Limits.

The resolution was arrived at following the adoption of a motion on matters

Shettima Inaugurates Presidential Committee On $2.5bn Green Economy Thursday

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, will on Thursday inaugurate the committee directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Plan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Inter-governmental committee is expected to guide the development

Fubara Withhold Assent To 4 Bills – Rivers Speaker

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule on Wednesday disclosed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has refused to sign four bills that the House had just approved into law.

According to the Speaker, the bill includes the Rivers State House of Assembly

Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

The bill seeking the amendment of the Electoral Act on Wednesday scaled the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which is sponsored by Honourable Francis Waive, proposes that the general elections

AFCON 2023: Lagos Sets Up Mega Viewing Centre Ahead Of S’Africa Clash

In anticipation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday, the Lagos State Government has established a massive watching centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy disclosed

Senegal Election: Falana Urges ECOWAS To Sanction President Sall For Postponing Poll

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has urged the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to urgently organise an extraordinary session to discuss the deteriorating human rights and rule of law situation in Senegal.

Falana 's call is coming barely 48 hours after President Macky Sall