Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 8

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 8th, 2026.

E-Transmission: Senate Can’t Be Intimidated – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the National Assembly will not be intimidated into passing laws that will not be in the best interest of Nigerians.

Akpabio, who spoke on Saturday

US Lawmaker Rejects Calls To Divide Nigeria

United States Representative, Riley Moore has rejected calls requesting for the division of Nigeria.

He warned that such ideas would

FCT Polls: INEC Holds Mock Accreditation, Voting Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has carried out a mock accreditation and voting exercise across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of preparations for the forthcoming Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The exercise, which took place

NUPRC, NNPC Agree To Cut Costs, Boost Efficiency In Oil, Gas Sector

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited have agreed to deepen collaboration to reduce operating costs, improve efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the oil and gas industry.

A statement signed by NUPRC's

Electoral Reform: Bill Under Review, E-Transmission Still Intact – Kingibe

Senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has debunked misinformation making the rounds on the ongoing Electoral Reform Bill and electronic transmission of election results.

She stressed that the Senate has

2027 Polls: Kwankwaso Supporters Push Obi–Kwankwaso Alliance

As the 2027 presidential election draws closer, supporters of the national of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have called for a joint presidential ticket pairing Peter Obi and Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso's supporters made

2027: Uzodinma Assures Abia Victory For Tinubu, APC

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State will secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Uzodinma spoke on

BREAKING: Shettima Arrives Kwara, Sets To Visit Woro Community

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has visited Woro village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following a violent attack that claimed the lives of at least 75 residents.

Saturday Telegraph reports that

Adeleke Blasts Oyetola, Oyebamiji Over Call For State Of Emergency

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the call by those he described as faceless civil society groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state, as the last failed desperate act of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the APC gubernatorial candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who he said, are frustrated by their inability to destabilise Osun State.

In a press statement issued on

Senate C’ttee Hails Tinubu On Launch of Nat’l Halal Economy Strategy

The Senate Committee on Finance has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for launching Nigeria’s National Halal Economy Strategy, describing it as a bold and strategic move to position the country within the lucrative global halal market, estimated at $7.7 trillion.

In a statement signed by its

Shettima Lauds Imo’s Intellectual, Economic Contributions To Nat’l Dev’t At 50

Vice President Kashim Shettima has applauded Imo State’s exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s political, intellectual, and economic development in the past five decades, describing the state as a critical partner in the nation’s progress.

He particularly lauded the state's

Trump Reveals US Talks With Iran ‘Very Good’

On Friday, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, said Washington had “Very good talks” on Iran after the two sides held an indirect dialogue in Oman, pledging another round of negotiations next week.

Saturday Telegraph reports that

Police Kill Bandit In Benue, Recover 117 Ammunition

The Benue State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of bandits and the recovery of 117 live ammunition in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command,

Kwara Attack: Southern Govs Commiserate With State Govt

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed at least 162 lives in the villages of Woro and Nuku.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta

Plateau Taskforce Arrests 184 Traffickers, Rescue 3 Pregnant Women, 16 Minors

Plateau State Taskforce on Anti-Human Trafficking has arrested 184 suspected human traffickers during an operation at the popular Old Airport junction and environs in Jos South LGA of the state.

The Taskforce also rescued 3