Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday,February 8, 2025.

30 Proposed States Yet To Meet Constitutional Requirements – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said none of the 30 states proposed to be created has so far met the constitutional requirements.

Speaking during an interview on Friday, in Abuja, Kalu

Sule Swears-In Newly Appointed SSG, Labaran Magaji

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has sworn in the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Labaran Magaji as the new Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State (SGS) at a ceremony held yesterday at the Government House on Friday.

He is also sworn in as the Sole Administrator for the Udege

No Explosion At WRPC, Routine Maintenance In Progress – NNPC Ltd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).

It added that any reports suggesting otherwise are completely false

100 Days In Office: Minister To Empower 10m Women Economically By 2027

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has disclosed plans to empower 10 million Nigerian women in 2027.

The Minister made this disclosure at the press briefing

Trump To End Biden’s Paper Straw Policy

Again, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has announced plans to sign an executive order reversing the immediate past President, Joe Biden administration’s push for paper straws, calling the policy “Ridiculous” and ineffective.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, February 7

Tinubu’s Aide, Bwala Speaks On Avoiding Interviews

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has dismissed claims that he avoids media interviews, saying he is willing and ready to appear on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ at any time.

Bwala made this commitment in response to Ayo Mairo-Ese

Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Meranda Honour Ex-Lagos HoS

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola; and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, on Friday paid tribute to a former State Head of Service, Akinsanya Ajose.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the funeral were the Governor's

NAFDAC Seeks Death Penalty For Drug Peddlers

On Friday, the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in a strategic move to curb drug abuse in Nigeria, proposed the death penalty for drug peddlers.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye

JUST IN: Gov Sule Sacks All Political Appointees

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has sacked all political appointees including Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants

Absenteeism: INEC To Conduct Bye-Election In State Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it received notification from a state House of Assembly of a vacancy in the house due to prolonged absenteeism by a member.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed

NIS Launches Contactless Passport Application System In UK

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officially launched its innovative Contactless Passport Application System in the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, February 7, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the Service's rollout follows

Gov. Yusuf Procures 10 Refuse Evacuation Trucks To Boost Environmental Sanitation

In a strategic move to enhance waste management and environmental sanitation, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has procured 10 new heavy-duty refuse evacuation trucks and 3 payloader excavators.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor's

Trump Sanctions ICC For Probing US, Israel

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Thursday sanctioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for illegitimate and baseless investigations targeting America and its ally, Israel.

In a statement issued by the White House, President Trump

US Govt Announces Deportation Of Convicted Nigerian

The United States (US) Department of Justice on Thursday disclosed that a Nigerian, Edwin Okoronkwo, who was sentenced to 75 months imprisonment for defrauding some Americans, will be deported after completing his jail term.

New Telegraph gathered that Okoronkwo was said to have connived

