Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, February 7 2024.

PDP To APC: Your Attempt To Politicise Hardship Has Failed

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised attempts by President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to politicise the protest by Nigerians against the current economic hardship and worsening insecurity in the country.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba

Oyo Will Be First To Achieve Electricity Sufficiency – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday said that Oyo State will be the first state in the country to achieve energy sufficiency.

Makinde in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media

JUST-IN: Tinubu Arrives Abuja After Private Visit To Paris

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in Abuja after a two-week private trip to Paris in France.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu's plane touched down in Abuja

Bye- Election: INEC To Hold Suspended Taraba, Enugu Poll Feb 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to hold the suspended Taraba and Enugu States bye-elections on February 14.

The commission however said that due to security concerns

Insecurity: Senate Grills Service Chiefs Wednesday, Thursday

The Senate, on Tuesday, noted that it would grill the Service Chiefs on Wednesday and Thursday this week, to thoroughly discuss the unabating state of insecurity in the country.

The Senate stated this during the postponement of the earlier scheduled interface

Naira Decline: Forex Speculation, Non-Remittance Of Crude Oil Earnings, Others – Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso on Tuesday said that the volatility in the country's foreign exchange, which has led to the persistent depreciation of the Naira, was caused by forex speculation amongst other factors

Fubara To Critics: Demarketing Rivers Will Destroy Its Economy

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has warned critics to avoid engaging in political activities that paint the State in a bad light, noting that such action would eventually lead to the destruction of its economic fortunes.

Speaking while inspecting the work done at the ongoing 6.5km Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery link Road

Tinubu’s Economic Reform Has Brought Pain, Agony To Nigerian Homes – CSOs

Perturbed by the current economic and security situation in Nigeria, the Coalition of Civil Societies in Osun State has asked poor Nigerians to prepare for massive protests.

The CSOs argued that there is no sense in the economic reforms embarked

How Tinubu Made Nigeria Laughing Stock – Aisha Yesufu

Human Rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu has made Nigeria and Africa a laughing stock.

Aisha Yesufu's declaration came after Tinubu's 2013 post on Twitter (now known as X)

FG Harps On Adequate Tax For Development

The Federal Government has said a lower tax base is hampering the pace of development in the country when compared to other nations with adequate tax-to-GDP ratio.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Wike: My Efforts To Upgrade Abuja’s Infrastructures Via Tax Under Attack

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said his efforts to upgrade infrastructures in Abuja through revenue generation had suffered attacks and setbacks.

The Minister, however, vowed to remain steadfast in doing what is right

Voting Buying: FG Amends Charges, Arraigns Adebutu, Nine Others In Ogun Court

The Federal Government on Tuesday amended the charges filed against the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu before a State High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

Adebutu was arraigned alongside nine others

FG Renews Suspension Of Flights To Niger Republic

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday renewed the suspension of commercial flights from Niger Republic to Nigeria and from Nigeria to the nation’s northern neighbouring country.

New Telegraph reports that this was part of the resolution

Hunger Protest: APC Accuses Opposition Of Instigating Nigerians

In reaction to the protest in Niger State and other states across the country over hunger insecurity by Nigerians, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition parties of instigating Nigerians against its government.

The party stated this in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary

Again, Senegal Postpones Presidential Election To December

Senegal has announced the postponement of its anticipated presidential election from February 25, 2024. to December 15.

The development followed Senegal's parliament vote in support of the postponement on Monday