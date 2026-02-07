Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 7th, 2026.

PDP Warns Wike Camp Against Forceful Occupation Of Secretariat

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against resorting to self-help, by either forcibly or in connivance with security forces, to gain access to, and occupy its national secretariat and other party property.

The former National Secretary…Read More

New Electoral Law Capable Of Threatening, Weakening Democracy – Galadima

A stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Buba Galadima, has faulted key provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, warning that recent amendments could weaken Nigeria’s democracy, undermine electoral integrity and pave the way for manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Galadima, who spoke on “Frontline…Read More

US Condemns Kwara Attack, Expresses Condolences To Victims’ Families

The United States (US) has condemned the attack in Kwara State, Nigeria, which claimed the lives of over 100 people and many individuals are unaccounted for.

In a statement on Friday, the US…Read More

Adeleke To Police: Unseal Amotekun To Contain Banditry, Kidnapping

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned against the spillover of banditry and kidnapping from Kwara State into Osun, urging the police to immediately lift the ban on Amotekun operations to combat the emerging threats.

Reacting to another case of…Read More

2027: INEC Registers Two New Political Parties

On Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the registration of two new political parties as the commission commenced preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash… Read More

Nigeria Now ‘Killing Field’ – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the reported killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing the situation as a damning confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a “killing field.”

Atiku, in a post on his X page on…Read More

Trump: US Worked With Nigeria To Launch Christmas Day Strikes

On Thursday, the 47th President of the United States (US), President Donald Trump, said the American government coordinated the Sokoto Christmas Day air strikes against ISIS terrorists in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

President Trump, who addressed… Read More

Nat’l Grid: EKEDC Announces Power Disruptions As Generation Drops

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday announced a drop in power generation on Nigeria’s National Grid due to gas supply constraints.

EKEDC disclosed the current…Read More

Trump Lauds Remi Tinubu’s Faith At Nat’l Prayer Breakfast

President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged the presence of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, during the National Prayer Breakfast held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

During the event, Trump…Read More

Kwara Attack: Tinubu Lacks Capacity To Handle Nigeria’s Security Challenges – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the killing of about 170 people in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State by a terror group is evidence of a total collapse of security under the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

ADC, in a statement by National…Read More

Tension In Benue Over Influx Of Armed Herdsmen

Tension is extremely high in Benue State due to the mass influx of armed herdsmen across several Local Government Areas of the State.

Multiple communities are… Read More

Electoral Act: Ezekwesili Cautions Senate Against Dangerous Amendments

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has cautioned the 10th Senate against decisions she warned could deepen public anger and weaken Nigeria’s democratic process.

Ezekwesili’s remark followed the…Read More

Electoral Act Amendment: Enugu ADC Slams Senate, Backs E-Transmission

The Enugu State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said people of the South-East geo-political zone were “Seriously yearning” for the inclusion of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

The party stated this in a press…Read More

Lassa Fever Cases Hit 30 In Benue

The Benue State Government has disclosed that the upsurge in Lassa Fever in the state has increased to 30 suspected cases.

Commissioner for Health and Human… Read More

Fela-Wizkid Comparison Ridiculous, Disrespectful – 2Face

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has joined the ongoing debate comparing Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with modern-day superstar Wizkid.

Expressing his disapproval, 2Face… Read More