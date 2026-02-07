Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 7

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 7th, 2026.
PDP Warns Wike Camp Against Forceful Occupation Of Secretariat
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against resorting to self-help, by either forcibly or in connivance with security forces, to gain access to, and occupy its national secretariat and other party property.
The former National Secretary…Read More
New Electoral Law Capable Of Threatening, Weakening Democracy – Galadima
A stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Buba Galadima, has faulted key provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, warning that recent amendments could weaken Nigeria’s democracy, undermine electoral integrity and pave the way for manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Galadima, who spoke on “Frontline…Read More
US Condemns Kwara Attack, Expresses Condolences To Victims’ Families
The United States (US) has condemned the attack in Kwara State, Nigeria, which claimed the lives of over 100 people and many individuals are unaccounted for.
In a statement on Friday, the US…Read More
Adeleke To Police: Unseal Amotekun To Contain Banditry, Kidnapping
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned against the spillover of banditry and kidnapping from Kwara State into Osun, urging the police to immediately lift the ban on Amotekun operations to combat the emerging threats.
Reacting to another case of…Read More
2027: INEC Registers Two New Political Parties
On Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the registration of two new political parties as the commission commenced preparation for the 2027 general elections.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash… Read More
Nigeria Now ‘Killing Field’ – Atiku
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the reported killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing the situation as a damning confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a “killing field.”
Atiku, in a post on his X page on…Read More
Trump: US Worked With Nigeria To Launch Christmas Day Strikes
On Thursday, the 47th President of the United States (US), President Donald Trump, said the American government coordinated the Sokoto Christmas Day air strikes against ISIS terrorists in collaboration with the Nigerian government.
President Trump, who addressed… Read More
Nat’l Grid: EKEDC Announces Power Disruptions As Generation Drops
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday announced a drop in power generation on Nigeria’s National Grid due to gas supply constraints.
EKEDC disclosed the current…Read More
Trump Lauds Remi Tinubu’s Faith At Nat’l Prayer Breakfast
President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged the presence of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, during the National Prayer Breakfast held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.
During the event, Trump…Read More
Kwara Attack: Tinubu Lacks Capacity To Handle Nigeria’s Security Challenges – ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the killing of about 170 people in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State by a terror group is evidence of a total collapse of security under the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.
ADC, in a statement by National…Read More
Tension In Benue Over Influx Of Armed Herdsmen
Tension is extremely high in Benue State due to the mass influx of armed herdsmen across several Local Government Areas of the State.
Multiple communities are… Read More
Electoral Act: Ezekwesili Cautions Senate Against Dangerous Amendments
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has cautioned the 10th Senate against decisions she warned could deepen public anger and weaken Nigeria’s democratic process.
Ezekwesili’s remark followed the…Read More
Electoral Act Amendment: Enugu ADC Slams Senate, Backs E-Transmission
The Enugu State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said people of the South-East geo-political zone were “Seriously yearning” for the inclusion of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.
The party stated this in a press…Read More
Lassa Fever Cases Hit 30 In Benue
The Benue State Government has disclosed that the upsurge in Lassa Fever in the state has increased to 30 suspected cases.
Commissioner for Health and Human… Read More
Fela-Wizkid Comparison Ridiculous, Disrespectful – 2Face
Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has joined the ongoing debate comparing Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with modern-day superstar Wizkid.
Expressing his disapproval, 2Face… Read More