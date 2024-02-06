Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, February 6 2024.

Ozekhome’s an award well deserved –Olisa Agbakoba

The Award of Legal Icon of the Year conferred on my dear bosom friend, Prof Mike Ozekhome (SAN), is well deserved.

Mike and I have come a long way back as founding members of the first human rights organisation in Nigeria called the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO)

Economic Crisis: Tinubu Has Run Out Of Ideas – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has told President Bola Tinubu to seek help on how to reboot the economy, as the party said he and his team have run out of ideas.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary

Flush Out Illegal Miners In Oyo, Makinde Tells LG Chairs, Traditional Rulers

Sequel to the January 16, 2024, deadly blast at Bodija, Ibadan, Governor Seyi Makinde has given the 33 Local Government Chairmen, as well as, the traditional rulers in the various communities the marching order to flush out illegal miners in their areas with immediate alacrity.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting on Monday

NNPCL, US, Deloitte Partner On Greenhouse Emission Reduction From OML 34

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has partnered with the United States (US) Department of States and international management consultancy firm, Deloitte, to meet its net-zero carbon goals by embarking on a project aimed at reducing the emission of methane and other greenhouse gases from its upstream operations.

A statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Senate Set To Increase Revenue Target Of Customs

The Senate, on Monday, alerted the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that the N5.079 trillion 2024 revenue target of the agency would be reviewed upwards from the second half of the year to save the country from further borrowings.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Isah Jibrin stated this at the National Assembly

Abiodun Blames FG For Delay In Reconstruction Of Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressway

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has blamed the Federal Government for the delay in the reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos expressway.

Abiodun in conjunction with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Bagudu, Edun, Cardoso Others Brief Reps On State Of Economy Tuesday

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, his finance counterpart, Wale Edun, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Yemi Cardoso will on Tuesday brief the House of Representatives on the state of the Nigerian economy.

The briefing is the commencement of the second edition of the House of Representatives Sectoral

Edo 2024: APC Aspirant Cries Out Over Planned Imposition Of Candidate

An aspirant for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2024 Gubernatorial election in Edo State, Dr Blessing Agbomhere on Monday, raised the alarm over what he described as a plot by the leader of the party in the State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole to foist one Dennis Idahosa as the party’s flagbearer.

In a statement signed in Abuja, Agbomhere accused Oshiomhere of using undemocratic

Those Attempting To Steal My Mandate Are Coupists – Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has described a group of political parties and some highly placed miscreants who attempted to steal his mandate as coupists.

In a State broadcast on Monday in Government House, Yola, Governor Fintiri

(VIDEO) Remi Tinubu Meets Gov’s Wives In Aso Rock

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu on Monday, met with the wives of the 36 state governors in the country.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock.

JUST-IN: Court Denies Fubara’s Loyalists Bail Application

The five loyalists of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara charged with terrorism offences following the explosion of the State House of Assembly have lost their battle for bail at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Their bail applications, filed and argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Cardoso Breaks Silence On Reclocation Of CBN To Lagos

Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally broken his silence over the controversies surrounding the relocation of some departments of the apex bank from Abuja to Lagos State.

Cardoso who spoke on Arise TV on Monday addressed the issue of overpopulation

Presidency Replies Atiku, Says Tinubu Saved Nigeria From Economic Recession

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy on Sunday said his principal saved Nigeria from economic recession in 2023.

Onanuga made this remark in reaction to the comment made by the presidential

Father Mbaka To Tinubu, ‘Wake Up And Fix Nigeria’

The Spiritual head of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday, criticized the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the prevalent insecurity and level of hardship Nigerians are passing through.

Father Mbaka who spoke in a fiery sermon on Sunday noted that President Tinubu

Power Restored After National Grid Collapse

Power has been restored after the collapse of the national grid.

New Telegraph observed that electricity supply was restored in some areas in Lagos at about 8 am on Monday

Invest More In Health Sector, Obi Urges Tinubu

The former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to invest more in the country’s health sector.

Speaking during World Cancer Day on Sunday, Obi said adequate attention

Imo At 48: Uzodinma Speaks On Growth, Development

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said the state is moving forward and his administration is working tirelessly to fulfil the dreams of the visionary founding fathers who laid its foundation.

Celebrating the 48th anniversary of the establishment of the state, Governor Uzodinma

We’re Committed To Improve Political Discourse In Nigeria – Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the ruling party is committed to improving the standard of political discourse in Nigeria by using extremely clear ideological frameworks.

Ganduje made this remark during a one-day validation conference for the Progressive