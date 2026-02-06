Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 6th, 2026.

Kwara Attack ‘Pure Massacre’ – Gov AbdulRazaq

Following the brutal killings of residents in Woro and Nuku Local Government Area of Kwara State by terrorists, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has described the attack as a “Pure massacre.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, who spoke

Bandits Free Remaining Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

The remaining worshippers abducted during last Sunday’s attack on churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

Multiple sources who confirmed

Nnamdi Kanu Files Appeal Against Life Conviction

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed an appeal before the Abuja Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn the judgment of the Federal High Court that sentenced him to life imprisonment on November 20, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that Kanu

INEC Gives Recognition To Wike-Backed PDP Leadership

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike-backed National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The development followed

New Electoral Law, Plot By APC To Perpetuate Rigging – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kicked against some provisions contained in the Electoral Act, 2026, passed on Wednesday by the Senate.

ADC, in a statement by its National

Senate’s Rejection Of E-Transmission Of Results Unforgivable Act – Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, has described the rejection by the Nigerian Senate of mandatory electronic transmission of election results as an unforgivable act of electoral manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, in a statement on X on

Abaribe Clarifies Electronic Transmission Of Results

Contrary to the news making the rounds, the Senate Minority Caucus Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has clarified that the Senate did not reject the electronic transmission of election results while passing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

Abaribe's clarification followed

Nigeria Won’t Surrender Its People To Extremism, Terrorism, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his government would never surrender Nigerians to regional extremism or terrorism masquerading as faith.

Tinubu also vowed to ensure that

Electoral Bill: Senators Vow To Stand By Electronic Transmission Of Results

As Nigerians from all walks of life continue to criticise the Senate for allegedly rejecting electronic transmission of election results in real time, some Senators on Thursday insisted that the Red Chamber did not take such action as widely reported.

The Senators, who made this

Kwara Killings: PDP Demands Probe Into Security Failures

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent panel to investigate the security failures that led to the massacre of 170 persons by terrorists in Woro Community, Kwara State, despite early warnings.

In a statement by the National…

Kwara, Benue Attacks: Abbas Calls For More Action Against Killings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the recent killings in Kwara and Benue states, which reportedly left over a hundred people dead.

He expressed concern that

Kwara Killings: IGP Orders Deployment Of Tactical, Operational, Intelligence Assets

Following the tragic killing of over 70 residents of Kaiama Local Government Area in Kwara State on Tuesday by terrorist elements, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of special squads within and around the affected area.

The Force Public Relations Officer

Tinubu Expands Women Economic Programme To Benefit 25m Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has expanded the Nigeria for Women Programme to reach 25 million beneficiaries nationwide, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to women’s economic inclusion and national development.

The programme's pilot phase

Bauchi Cuts Out-Of-School Children From 1.3m To 500,000 – Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed has described Bauchi State’s 50th anniversary as a milestone that reflects resilience, sacrifice, and steady development since its creation in 1976.

In a statewide broadcast to

Northern Govs Condemn Killings In Kwara, Katsina, Benue

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has strongly condemned the recent spate of violent attacks and killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing them as barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the collective conscience of the nation.

The condemnation follows deadly