Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday,February 6, 2025.

Alleged N423bn Fraud: Northern Christians Ask EFCC To Arrest El-Rufai Within 72Hrs

As debate continues to heat up around the allegation of misappropriation of funds by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; another group has charged the anti-graft agency to do its job by arresting the ex-Governor.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday…Read more

World Bank Lauds FG On Pragmatic Reforms

The World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Ndiame Diop has lauded the pragmatic reforms undertaken by the country, noting the reforms reposition Nigeria as the nation with the highest economy by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Africa.

He acknowledged the reform in forex exchange and other…Read more

Senate Probes Alleged Nigeria-France Collusion To Destabilise Niger Republic

The Senate, on Thursday, ordered an investigation into allegations made by Niger Republic’s military leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing the Nigerian government of colluding with France to destabilise the country’s internal security.

The Senate also directed its Joint Committee on National Security…Read more

Awards Bestowed On You, Well Deserved, Tinubu Tells Adesina At 65

President Bola Tinubu has told the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) that all awards bestowed on him were well deserved as he clocks 65.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Bwala Replies El-Rufai, Says He Lacks Capacity Unsettle Tinubu’s Govt

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has said that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, lacks the influence to unsettle President Bola Tinubu.

This was as he emphasized that President Tinubu is not troubled…Read more

Trump Unveils Anti-Christian Bias’ Task Force

In a strategic move, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced the creation of a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias in government.

According to President Trump, he will be putting new Attorney General…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks UNN, UniAbuja VC

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Prof Aisha Maikudi as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and dissolved the university’s Governing Council.

Maikudi’s removal was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser…Read more

Oversight Of Security Agencies Paramount – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday said effective parliamentary oversight of security agencies will help to guarantee adherence to the rule of law and uphold human rights.

Abbas stated this at a two-day workshop on the development…Read more

PDP BoT Writes NWC, Demands Ude-Okoye’s Swearing In As N’Secretary

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the National Working Committee (NWC), demanding the swearing-in of Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary.

The board met on Wednesday and adopted the report of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki…Read more

Tinubu Announces Leadership Overhaul At Federal Universities

President Bola Tinubu has announced significant leadership changes at several federal universities, including the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Akpabio To Unveil Amadeus University In Abia

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio will on Saturday perform the official unveiling of a new private university, Amadeus University, Amizi, in Ikwuano LGA of Abia State at the maiden matriculation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Nzotta has said.

Professor Nzotta who made this disclosure at the pre-matriculation media…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates AfDB President, Adesina On 65th Birthday

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his 65th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

Anti-Party: Anyanwu, Ortom, 10 Others To Face PDP Disciplinary C’ttee

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and 10 other members of the party, are to face Chief Tom Ikimi-led National Disciplinary Committee.

The committee which met on Wednesday, February 5 in Abuja…Read more

I Won’t Attend Upcoming G20 Meeting In S’Africa – US Secretary Of State

On Wednesday, the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said he wouldn’t be attending the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 20.

New Telegraph recalls that Rubio’s decision is coming days…Read more

DOGE Reveals Biden Spent $1.9trn On Regulatory Costs

On Wednesday, the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) disclosed that former President of the United States (US), Joe Biden spent $1.9 trillion on regulatory costs.

New Telegraph recalls that since the emergence of President Trump’s…Read more

