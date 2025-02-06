Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 6

Share

Here is New Telegraph's news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 6, 2025.

N’Secretary: Don’t Undermine Peace In PDP, Coalition Warns BoT

Coalition Youth for Good Governance, one of the groups within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party not to undermine the peace process going for the resolution of the secretaryship tussle in the party.

The BoT had on Wednesday, after its meeting in Abuja…

Why 2025 Budget Was Increased To N54.2trn – FG

The Federal Government has explained that the increase of the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion was to have more revenue to strengthen the Bank of Agriculture, and Bank of Industry and to support the diversification program by putting more money in the solid minerals sector as well as infrastructure projects.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning…

Aviation Experts Hail Tinubu For Appointing Najomo NCAA Boss

A pressure group with a special interest in Aviation, the National Association of Aviation Progressives (NAAP), has lauded the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo, as the substantive Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, written to the Nigerian Senate…

Some Estranged ECOWAS States Planning Return – Presidency

The Presidency has disclosed that some of the three countries that opted out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have begun moves to return to the regional bloc.

Recall that Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso finally exited…

Tinubu’s RHI Agenda: Game-Changer For Grassroots Devt

The Leadership of “Mission 90 millions”, a non-partisan organization committed to promoting good governance and development has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope developmental Agenda, describing it as a Game-changer in grassroots development.

The group, in a release by its Chairman, Comrade Sunday Lawrence Adebisi…

Shettima Inaugurates DMO’s Board, Says Nigeria Must Transform Debt Into Economic Asset

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Supervisory Board of the Debt Management Office (DMO) as part of efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen fiscal and monetary policy coordination and ensure long-term debt sustainability.

This, he said, was in line with President Bola Tinubu's…

Release Nnamdi Kanu To Facilitate Devt – S’East Reps Tells Tinubu

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Chris Nkwonta on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to fastrack peace and development in the region.

This is even as Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas…

Zamfara School Fire: Tinubu Calls For Safety Measures

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the importance of safety in all learning environments following the tragic fire outbreak that engulfed an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, on Tuesday night, leading to the loss of several pupils’ lives.

President Tinubu who commensurate with the state government…

Gaza: S’Arabia Opposes US Plan To Takeover War-Ravaged Land

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed vehement opposition to the plans by the United States to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, a piece of land that has caused several wars between Israel and Palestine.

President Donald Trump had on Tuesday, said that the U.S…

Borno To Scale Up Funding For Child Nutrition

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, said that the government will increase in funding to support child nutrition initiatives in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum who made the announcement during…

Senate Terminates Appointment Of Three Suspended RECs

On Wednesday, the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly officially terminated the appointment of three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) following a request from President Bola Tinubu, invoking Section 157(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

New Telegraph recalls that the trio were suspended…

Tinubu Approves 65 Years Retirement Age For Doctors, Health Workers

President Bola Tinubu, has approved the change in the retirement age of medical doctors and other healthcare professionals in the country from 60 to 65 years.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association…

Nigeria Healthcare Destination For UK, US Citizens – Ali Pate

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has said patients from the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and the West African subregion have been flocking to Nigeria for quality healthcare.

Speaking on Tuesday, while briefing State House correspondents…

PDP Crisis: BoT Holds Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) is currently in an emergency meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The meeting held on Wednesday, February 5, was fixed…

Nasarawa Govt Assures Lithium Mining Coy Of Support

Nasarawa State Government has assured a Chinese Lithium Processing Company currently setting up a Lithium Processing Plant at Endo community in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state of its support.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule gave the assurance…

