Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, February 5 2024.

Tinubu condoles with Namibia over Geingob’s death

President Bola Tinubu has extended deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob. Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, said it was on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria.

Insecurity: APC Chieftain Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu

On Sunday, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State called on Nigerians to back President Bola Tinubu in his battle against the nation’s insecurity and to put an end to disparaging remarks that could divert him.

Proffer Alternatives To Tinubu’s Policies, Presidency Challenges Atiku

The Presidency has challenged the opposition spearheaded by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yo proffer an alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s policies currently causing hardship and despair in the country.

Expose Religious Body Sponsoring Terrorism, SCSN Urges EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has been called upon by the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) to expose the religious group that is allegedly funding terrorism in the country.

Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Dashing Hope Of Nigerians – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has once again knocked President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope economic agenda.

New Telegraph Award, A Call For More Work, Increased Results – Seplat

The Director, External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, has said that the award of Outstanding Energy Company for 2023 to Seplat Energy Plc by The Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph Newspapers, Saturday Telegraph, and Sunday Telegraph titles is a call on the company for more work and increased results.

Wike : I’m Addressing Rural Basic Amenities To Tackle Insecurity

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Sunday said his administration has decided to provide basic amenities to rural communities in order to tackle the lingering insecurity.

Attacks on Presidency: Group Alerts Of Plots To Distract Tinubu Administration

A group, Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has alerted of plots by certain unpatriotic persons to distract and weaken the President Bola Tinubu-led administration by mounting coordinated attacks on the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila

INEC Suspends Electoral Officer In Plateau Over Missing Ballot Papers Of 16 Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday suspended the electoral officer in charge of Jos North Local Government, Fred Ogboji over missing ballot papers of 16 polling units in the Saturday rerun elections.

Bye-Election: APC Wins Borno Assembly Polls

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the Chibok State Constituency bye election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

PDP Hails Members-Elect In Sokoto Re-Run Election

The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has facilitated with the Members-Elect for Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, Hon Umar Yusuf Yabo and Bodinga North State Constituency, in the State Assembly, Hon Abubakar Magaji for their victory in their respective re-run elections.

Probe Missing $3.4bn IMF Loan, SERAP Urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly probe the allegations that $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is missing, diverted or unaccounted for.

Bye-Election: PDP Wins State Assembly Seat In Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State as the winner of the Bodinga North state constituency in the bye-election held on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

ECOWAS: Niger Warns Nigeria Against Jeopardising Enduring Fraternity Bonds

The Nigerian Government has received a stern warning from the Niger Republic for violating its sovereignty and jeopardising the friendly relations between the two nations.

Troops Kill Several Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Katsina

Several terrorists have been neutralised by Operation Hadarin Daji and the Nigerian Army’s 17 Brigade during air and ground bombardments of Katsina State.

