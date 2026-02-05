Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 5th, 2026.

BREAKING: Senate Declines Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

On Wednesday, the Senate declined the proposed amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3, of the Electoral Amendment Bill that was introduced to make electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The provision, if accepted, would…

Bandits Kill About 170 Villagers, Burn Houses In Attack On Kwara Communities

Two communities, Woro and Nuku, in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening came under heavy bandit attack. It was learnt that many families lost their loved ones in the violent attack, while several houses were reportedly burnt by the hoodlums.

By the time the attack ended…

2027 Election Timetable Ready – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the timetable for 2027 general elections in the country has been prepared while reaffirming its readiness for the general elections.

Chairman of the Commission,…

Terrorists Kill 16 Farmers, One Mopol Officer In Fresh Benue Attack

No fewer than 16 farmers and a Mobile Police (MOPOL) officer were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani bandits in a fresh attack on Abande settlement in Mbaikyor Ward of Turan district in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deadly attack which occured…

Ojulari: NNPCL Ran P’Harcourt, Delta Refineries At Monumental Loss

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, has revealed that the state-owned refineries were operated at a “Monumental loss” which led to the decision to stop operations in a bid to resist further value erosion.

Ojulari spoke on Wednesday…

Wike/Fubara Feud Outside APC Hegemony – Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has reacted to the brewing political tension between Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, saying it’s out of the purview of the party.

The APC Chairman, who spoke…

Ex-Benue Gov, Suswam Resigns From PDP

The former Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, on Wednesday, formally announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The erstwhile governor made…

Shettima Arrives Enugu For S’East Dev’t Commission Stakeholders’ Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Wednesday arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to attend the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Stakeholders’ Summit holding in the state.

According to an update posted…

Zamfara APC Debunking Appointing Gov’ship Candidate

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has, in strong terms, dismissed any link or consent with a report that it has allegedly declared a governorship candidate for the 2027 General Elections in the state.

The dismissal is contained in a…

PENGASSAN Faults Reports On Alleged Maltreatment Of Workers By IOCs

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) National Secretariat has noted with concern a recent publication in a national newspaper alleging that the Association accused TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited of maltreatment of Nigerian employees, harassment by expatriates, violations of the Nigerian Local Content Act, racism, among other claims.

In a statement signed by the…

Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Slumps, Hospitalised

On Tuesday, a former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, slumped while inspecting his office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered in a press…

Trade: Nigeria Incurring Multi-Billion Naira Losses On Faulty Logistics Arrangements

The African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) has revealed that Nigeria’s economy is losing multi-billion naira in trade and exports due to logistics and supply chain shortcomings. The ACSC explained that the significance of logistics in facilitating trade and exports in Nigeria was profound.

Director-General of NCSC, Dr.…

Sanwo-Olu Receives American Streamer, Kai Cenat In Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received popular American streamer Kai Cenat, at the Lagos House in Marina.

The Lagos State Government…

Ogun@50: Abiodun Pledges Fairness, Equitable Devt

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his commitment to governing with fairness, justice and inclusiveness, assuring residents that development will continue to reach every part of the state.

The Governor gave the assurance…

Over 70 Kidnapped Victims Escape As Troops Destroy Three Boko Haram Centres

Over 70 people in the captivity of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have escaped, as the troops of Operation Hadin Kai destroyed 3 major detention centres of the insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle and other parts of Borno and Yobe States.

The Northeast Operation e Kai…