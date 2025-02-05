Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 5

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday,February 5, 2025.

Tinubu, Exxonmobil Leadership Hold Talks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of ExxonMobil on Tuesday held talks at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the ExxonMobil delegation include the Chairman in Nigeria…

Anambra Guber Poll: APC Assures Of Credible Primaries

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election slated this year, the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured its members of free, fair, and credible primaries.

The APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje…

Audit Queries: Senate Vows To Arrest IGP, FIRS, NNPCL, CBN, Others

The Senate, on Tuesday, vowed to use bench warrants to arrest and compel heads of government agencies who would refuse to honour its invitations for interface on issues or to respond to the Auditor General’s queries.

The apex legislative which was angered by the frequent refusal…

Killing Over Demolition: Prioritize Peace, Harmony, Stability, Sanusi To Community

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has strongly appealed to the Rimin Zakara Community where the demolition of houses resulted in the killings of four persons, to prioritize Peace, stability and understanding.

The Emir further urged them to exercise patience and allow peace…

2027: Alia Vows To Collaborate With INEC To Ensure IDPs Vote

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has promised to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are registered to exercise their franchise in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Alia disclosed this while speaking at the end-of-year party…

Oyebanji Seeks Stronger Military Cooperation To Combat Crime In Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has charged the Nigerian Army to deepen collaboration with other security agencies in the state to strengthen security and eliminate criminal elements in the state.

The Governor gave this charge on Tuesday while receiving…

Reps Adjourn Plenary To Honour Late Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary until Wednesday in honour of its late Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, who died on January 15, 2025.

Until her death, Onanuga represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal…

Tinubu Declines Assent To Federal University Numan Bill

President Bola Tinubu has declined assent to the Federal University of Education, Numan Establishment Bill, 2024, due to concerns found in Section 22, the 3rd Schedule of the Bill, as well as some other technical issues.

The president's withdrawal of assent was communicated…

BREAKING: Senate Appoints Orji Kalu As SEDC Chairman

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North in the 10th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been named the pioneer Chairman of the Senate Committee on the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC).

New Telegraph reports that SEDC is a regional development…

2027: Nigeria Needs ‘Joseph Model’ Type Of Leadership – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it has decided to embark on a series of leadership training to produce transformational leaders who will lead Nigeria in 2027.

The ADC National Chairman, Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu…

Tinubu Signs North-Central Development Commission Bill Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill 2024 into law, paving the way for accelerated development in the region.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio who announced…

Gaza Deal: Turkey To Accept 15 Released Palestinian Prisoners

Following the ongoing peace deal, the Turkish government, on Tuesday, revealed that it would accept 15 Palestinian prisoners released by Israelunder the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

New Telegraph recalls that since the ceasefire deal…

INEC Expresses Worry Over Delegate Buying During Party Primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over delegate-buying by aspirants during party primaries.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke at a meeting…

Fish Out Criminals Behind Esa Oke, Ido Ayegunle Crisis, Adeleke Orders Security Agents

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered the arrest and prosecution of those behind the deadly attacks on Ido Ayegunle community no matter their status in the society.

Reacting to the attacks which claimed lives and properties…

Ondo @ 49: ALGON Congratulates Govt, Aiyedatiwa

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state on its attainment of 49 years of creation.

Ondo State was carved out from the old Western Region…

