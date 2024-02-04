Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sundday, February 4 2024.

Bye-Election: APC Defeats PDP In Saki West

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Shittu has defeated his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Julius Femi in the rerun election which took place in Saki West state constituency of Oyo State.

The rerun election was conducted in Unit 11, Ward 6, Odo Odun…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Ekpeye Nation Fingers Wike Over Plot To Arrest Ehie

Following an order by a Federal High Court in Abuja permitting the Police to arrest Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, the people of Ekpeye nation have fingered Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja over the plot.

There are moves to arrest Ehie, a former factional Speaker of the Rivers State…Read more

AFCON: Super Eagles’ Victory Signifies Nigeria’s Indomitable Spirit – Lawan

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Super Eagles’ victory over the Black Antelope of Angola at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, signified Nigeria’s indomitable spirit in the face of challenges.

Lawan stated this in a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles…Read more

Insecurity: Ribadu Bans NSCDC, NIS, Others From Using Camouflage Uniforms

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu has banned members of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Federal Fire Service from wearing camouflage uniforms.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the office of the NSA…Read more

Gbajabiamila Assures Nigerians Of Reaping Benefits Of Subsidy Removal

Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that they will soon reap the benefits of the elimination of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol or fuel.

He made the remark while speaking during the House of Representatives…Read more

INEC Suspends Rerun Polls In Enugu, A’Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the February 3 re-run elections in Ikono/Ini federal constituency, Akwa Ibom State, and Enugu South 1 state constituency of Enugu State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

INEC in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee…Read more

APC To Establish Institute To Train Members On Party Ideology

To deepen its ideology, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has announced the establishment of a Progressive Institute to enhance the intellectual foundation of the party by training members on its ideology.

Ganduje stated this over the weekend in Abuja, during the validation…Read more

NexTier Group Urges Tinubu To Release Healthcare Fund Directly To LGs

A group of public policy experts, Nextier SPD, has urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate a review of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to allow direct transmission of funds to the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in order to checkmate the capture of the funds by State governments.

The group equally advised that his administration increase funding for the health sector through improved participation…Read more

Sall Hails Dangote, Says He’s A Blessing To Senegal, Africa

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, has been hailed by Macky Sall, the President of the Republic of Senegal, as a blessing for both Senegal and Africa.

The highest civilian honour in Senegal, the National Order of the Lion Award…Read more

AFCON 2023: We’re Here To Support Super Eagles – Akpabio

Following the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, the Federal Government has promised to give the Super Eagles all the help they need to win.

Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate and head of the Federal Government’s delegation…Read more

Check Out 2023 New Telegraph’s Awardees (Full List)

New Telegraph 2023 award night held on Friday at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos experienced great personalities and eminent Nigerians distinguished in every sector of the country.

Speaking during his welcome address, the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph…Read more

Naira Free Fall: Edun, CBN Gov, EFCC Chair Meet, Intensify Action

In a bid to curb the dwindling fortunes of the naira against the dollar, the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has met with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede.

The trio met on Friday to fashion out fresh strategies targeted at stabilizing the naira…Read more

‘PDP A Better Evil Than APC’ – Lamido

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has said that no matter how dirty the opposition PDP is, it is a better evil when compared to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamido who spoke on Friday on Arise TV called on Nigerians to right their wrongs…Read more

Nigeria Borders Should Remain Closed To Avoid Influx Of Terrorists – Reps Member

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Custom and Excise Duties, Leke Abejide, has strongly advised President Bola Tinubu, not to consider opening the nation’s borders, more specifically those bordered Military Coup States, to avoid the influx of terrorists into the country.

He said the fear of possible encroachment of terrorists to accelerate…Read more

AFCON: Charly Boy Knocks Akpabio, Says Obi With Fans, Not Inside Bulletproof Cabin

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election has received a commendation from maverick artist, Charles Oputa, better known by his stage name Charly Boy, for his attendance at the supporters stand during Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Angola on Friday at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State…Read more