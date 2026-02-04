Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.

DSS Files Terrorism, Firearms Charges Against Malami, Son

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday arraigned a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), alongside his son, Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Malami…Read More

Wike PDP Faction Pledges Transparent, Inclusive Convention

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to hold a transparent, all-inclusive national convention.

The PDP faction, at a meeting on… Read More

UTME: JAMB Suspends Selection Of Examination Towns In Ekiti

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the selection of examination towns for candidates registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who intend to sit the examination in Ekiti State.

The suspension, according to a…Read More

Over 1.6m Registered Voters For FCT Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has said more than 1.6 million voters have registered to participate in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory Area (FCTA) Council elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.

The electoral umpire confirmed…Read More

2027: Makinde Vows To Protect PDP From ‘Vagabonds’

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he will not allow what he described as “vagabonds” to hijack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state or undermine its chances of retaining power.

The governor made the declaration…Read More

Nigeria Paying Heavy Price For Neglecting Education Sector – Osinbajo

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that Nigeria is “Paying a heavy price” for the neglect of its education system, describing many of the nation’s schools as “Broken” and “Underfunded.”

Osinbajo spoke at the 94th…Read More

Kwankwaso Plan Defection To APC Lies, Baseless – Kwankwasiyya Movement

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has strongly dismissed speculative reports of its leader, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other party, describing the reports as nothing but a figment of lies created to discredit Kwankwaso.

The Movement, in a press statement…Read More

2027: Saraki Blocks APC’s Move On Fintiri, Says He Stays In PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘s effort to expand its political base ahead of the 2027 general elections was blocked on Monday by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, following a fresh attempt to court the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to the ruling party.

The move followed a call by…Read More

Death Not Kind To Nigeria Senate – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has decried the number of deaths recorded by the 10th Senate since its inauguration in 2023.

Akpabio, who spoke at the Night of…Read More

After Demolitions, LASG To Spend $10m On Regeneration Of Makoko

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to spend $10 million on the regeneration of the Makoko waterfront community following the recent demolition of shanties in the area over safety and security concerns.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide…Read More

Energy Summit: Nigeria Stands With Africa, Global Partners To Deliver Secure, Affordable, Cleaner Energy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has restated Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with African nations, global partners and the private sector to deliver cleaner, affordable, inclusive, and more secure energy.

He said energy plays a critical role…Read More

Oyetola Approves Digitisation Of Nigeria’s Fish Import Licence

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the digitisation of Nigeria’s fish import licensing process, aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and regulatory oversight within the nation’s fisheries sector.

According to a statement issued… Read More

Abuja@50: Wike Rules Out Elaborate Celebration

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ruled out the possibility of marking the golden jubilee of the creation of the nation’s capital with elaborate ceremonies.

Wike, who inspected some road…Read More

APC: Tinubu’s Foreign Trips To Advance Nigeria’s Economic Interests

Against the criticisms of the foreign trips of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is to advance the country’s economic interests.

The APC National Chairman, Prof…Read More

Defect Out Of Conviction, Diri Tells Politicians

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) based on his personal conviction at the time.

Recall that Governor Diri announced…Read More