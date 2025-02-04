Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 4

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday,February 4, 2025.

Trump Announces One-Month Tariffs Pause For Mexico

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump has announced he will be pausing for one month a new 25% tariff on goods entering the country from Mexico.

New Telegraph reports that Trump and the Mexican President

FG Engages World Bank On Strategic Partnership

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to private sector-driven growth and sustainable development.

To crystallize this desire, it harps on forging strategic partnerships

Food Security: FG Wrap-Up Plans For Revitalization Of BoA

The Federal Government has finalized plans for the revitalization Bank of Agriculture (BoA), part of her overall policy of expanding food production in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Minister of Finance, and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Zoning APC Guber Ticket To Osun West Will Dislodge Adeleke’s Govt – Group

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, the Osun West Crusaders, has criticized the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as a government marked by irresponsibility.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, on Monday

Planned Telecom Tariff Protest Not In Public Interest, CSOs Tell Labour

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups (CHRMG) has condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress’s (NLC) planned protest against the 50 per cent telecommunications tariff increase, describing it as “misguided and not in the public interest.”

President of the Coalition Dr Gabriel Agibi

Trump Defends Tariffs, Claims Canada Is Abusive To US

On Sunday, the United States(US) President Donald Trump has defended his recent tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

New Telegraph recalls that in three executive orders

Tinubu Swears In 21 Federal Commissioners, 8 Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, President Tinubu

2027: Tinubu Careless About Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi’s Criticism – Ibrahim

Jimoh Ibrahim, a member representing Ondo South Senatorial District has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not losing sleep over the recent wave of criticism from opposition figures.

According to the Senator, President Tinubu is not worried

Tinubu Signs Bill Establishing Ogoni Varsity

President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed a bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni.

Ramaphosa Reacts To Trump’s Land Confiscation Claims

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday hit back at United States President, Donald Trump over the threat to cut funding to the African nation after accusing it of confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump announced

Tinubu Won’t Survive Another Election With His Policies – SDP Chair

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam has said the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu may be his greatest undoing if he tries to be re-elected in 2027.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Gabam

Trump Need To Discuss With Tinubu To Increase US Influence In Africa – Ibrahim

Jimoh Ibrahim, a senator representing Ondo South in the 10th National Assembly on Sunday suggested that the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has an opportunity to have discussions with President Bola Tinubu to increase American influence in Africa and curb China’s infiltration of the continent.

Ibrahim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Deliberately Delaying His Nominees

On Sunday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump accused Democrats of intentionally delaying the approval of his nominees, alleging that they are obstructing key appointments for political gain.

In a fiery statement, President Trump claimed that Democrats

Rubio Warns Against China’s Influence In Panama Canal

United States Senator, Marco Rubio has issued a strong warning against the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Panama Canal region, emphasizing that the Americans “Cannot and will not allow” China to exert control over the strategic waterway.

Rubio's remark followed a meeting with Panamanian President

Ondo At 49: Aiyedatiwa Lauds Founding Fathers

Aiyedatiwa, who unfolded plans to constitute a committee for the 50th anniversary, said the state is making steady progress towards a destination of all-round development and prosperity.

Ondo State, carved out from the old Western Region

