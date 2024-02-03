Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, February 3 2024.

Peter Mbah Bags NewTelegraph Governor Of The Year Award For Courage In Leadership (Photos)

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah on Friday bagged the New Telegraph Governor of the Year award for courage in Leadership.

Governor Mbah received the award in the company of his commissioners and media aides…Read more

New Telegraph Award Created To Distinguish The Best – Ayodele Aminu

The Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu on Friday said the NEW TELEGRAPH Award was mainly created to distinguish the best in every sector across the nation.

Mr Aminu made this known while speaking during the 2023 New Telegraph Award night…Read more

US Committed To Assisting Akwa Ibom, Others –Will Stevens

The United States Government has restated her commitment to assisting Akwa Ibom State and other sub-national governments in Nigeria towards achieving economic growth and prosperity.

Consul General of the United States to Nigeria, the Honorable Will Stevens…Read more

Airtel Nigeria Bags New Telegraph Telecoms Company Of The Year Award

New Telegraph Newspaper on Friday named Airtel Nigeria the Telecommunication Company of the Year award.

Airtel Award bagged this outstanding award at the ongoing 2023 New Telegraph Award…Read more

FBNHoldings Bags 2023 New Telegraph Holding Company Of The Year Award

First Bank Holdings has been named the 2023 New Telegraph Holdings Company of the Year Award.

The award was presented by the Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the first…Read more

NDPHC Bags 2023 New Telegraph Outstanding Distribution Company Of The Year Award

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) on Friday bagged New Telegraph’s outstanding distribution company of the year award.

The award which was given amid funfare was presented by Professor Babalakin…Read more

Nasir Idris Bags New Telegraph Governor Of The Year Award For Agric Devt

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has been announced as the New Telegraph Governor of the Year Award for Agricultural Development.

Governor Idris who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Culture…Read more

Plateau Killings: PDP Govs Donate N100m To Victims, Call For State Police

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have renewed the call for state policing amid rising insecurity in the nation.

Speaking during their visit to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang…Read more

Wike Issues Warning To Contractors Handling Abuja Roads

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has warned contractors handling projects in the nation’s capital that they will refund his money if their jobs are below par.

Wike gave the warning while conducting the flag-off exercise in Paikon Kore Community…Read more

APC To Fubara: You Must Fulfil All Tinubu’s Peace Proclamation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has been reminded by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he must carry out all of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declarations during their peace talks with Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chief Tony Okocha, the state’s APC caretaker Committee Chairman…Read more

Fish Out Killers Of Ekiti Obas, Igboho Urges FG

The Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has tasked the President Bola Tinubu-led government to do all within its power to fish out the killers of the two Ekiti Statee monarchs that were assassinated on Monday.

It would be recalled that gunmen ambushed and assassinated Elesun of Ekiti…Read more

AFCON: We Pray S’Eagles Defeat Angola, Move To Semi-Finals – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ ability to emerge victorious in their upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final match against Angola.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that the Nigerian national team will play against Angola on Friday…Read more

NDDC To Revive Rice Mill, Boost Food Security In Rivers

As part of its effort to guarantee food security in the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has revealed plans to re-open its rice mill at Elele Alimini, in Emohua Local Government of Rivers State.

The reopening of the 180-ton-per-day rice mill in Emohua…Read more

We Need Society That Values Talents – Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election has emphasised the necessity of reversing the nation’s negative trend in order to reconstruct a workable society.

Obi who made this remark in a statement issued on his verified X claimed…Read more