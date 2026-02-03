Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026.

BREAKING: PDP Fixes March For National Convention

The Senator Mao Ohuabunwa-led Board of Trustees ( BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) has scheduled its National Convention to hold on March 28th and 29th, 2026.

This was disclosed on Monday,

2027: Atiku Meets With ADP Excos

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has met with the leadership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) at his Abuja residence, in what seems like a broader consultation to enhance his presidential bid.

The ADP National Chairman

Anambra Ends Monday Sit-At-Home

After more than five years, Anambra State has finally put an end to the Monday sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as markets, schools and banks were opened.

New Telegraph recalls that the IPOB

Tinubu Directs Budget Office To Liberalise Electricity Subsidies

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Budget Office to operationalise a clearer framework to share the cost of electricity subsidies across the federation.

The adoption of the framework

Tinubu’s Gov’t Fiscally Reckless – Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate and Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Peter Obi, has accused the Tinubu-led administration of fiscal recklessness following indications that the 2026 national budget may be approved by the National Assembly as late as March 17.

Obi in a statement posted on

2027: Falana Knocks Senate Over Electoral Act Postponement

A senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has slammed the Nigerian Senate over what he described as the continued postponement of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, saying such a delay could impede the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

New Telegraph reports that the

APC Executing Vicious Policies – Mark

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is executing vicious policies that have inflicted hardship on Nigerians.

Mark, who spoke on Monday at

Don’t Be Intimidated By Success Of Our E-Registration, APC Tells ADC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the opposition African Democratic Party (ADC) not to be intimidated over the success of its membership electronic registration (e-registration), stating nobody is being forced to participate in the exercise.

The party, in a statement from

Cancel Tuesday’s Scheduled Protest, Police Tell NLC

Following the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter scheduled for Tuesday, the FCT Police Command has asked the union to adjust the date of the protest.

New Telegraph had earlier reported

Investment In Youth Key To Nation-Building – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said no nation succeeds without an intentional investment in its youth, as it is the key to nation-building.

Represented by the Minister of State

Nigeria Needs To Move From Oil To Agriculture As New Economic Pathway – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called for a shift in Nigeria’s economic direction from oil dependence to agriculture-driven development.

Adebayo, in a statement, said the

Oyetola’ Aide Dismisses Osun Assembly’s Claims, Says Minister Plays No Role In LG Finances

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been exonerated from allegations levelled by the Osun State House of Assembly on the Local Government administration in the state, as his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, described the Assembly’s claims as fabricated and malicious.

This is in line with Dr Akinola's

Threat, Intimidation Can’t Stop Biafra Agitation – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed that threats, intimidation, or state-sponsored coercion can not stop the agitation for Biafra.

The separatist group affirmed, in

Grammys 2026: Burna Boy Loses ‘Best Global Album’

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, on Saturday, lost the Best Global Music Album category at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy's project, No Sign of

FMC Abuja Refutes Allegations Of Negligence In Ifunanya Lucy’s Death

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, has dismissed allegations of medical negligence making the rounds on social media as regards the death of Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, who died from complications arising from a snake bite.

FMC denied claims that it failed