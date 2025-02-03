Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 3

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday,February 3, 2025.

Tiinubu Orders Military To End Insecurity In Nigeria

The Minister of Defense, Abubakar Badaru, has said that President Bola Tiinubu has directed the military to end insecurity in all parts of Nigeria.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment…Read more

Bwala Briefs Tinubu On Efforts At Communicating Govt Policies

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala has briefed his boss on efforts made so far by his office in disseminating government policies to the masses.

Bwala made this disclosure on his verified X handle…Read more

2027: N’Central APC Forum Rejects Coalition With N’East, N’West

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the North-Central of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has declared that it will not form a coalition with the North-East and North-West zones.

This decision comes amidst speculation that former Vice President…Read more

Tariffs: EU Slams Trump, Says We’ll Respond Firmly If Targeted

The European Union (EU) has blasted United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, saying the 27-nation bloc would hit back “firmly” if targeted.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump…Read more

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Probe Allegations Of Missing N26bn From PTDF, Petroleum Ministry

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations that over N26 billion in public funds were either stolen or misused from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2021.

The organization is specifically asking the President Tinubu…Read more

Secretaryship: Govs’ Statement Inflammatory – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Abdullahi has said the statement of the governors of the party on the contentious National Secretaryship is inflammatory and capable of deepening the crisis.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP governors…Read more

Ontario Bans All US Alcohol Amid Trade Dispute

In a bold response to the ongoing United States (US) versus Canada trade dispute, Ontario Premier, Doug Ford has announced that the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) will remove all American alcoholic products from its shelves starting from Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The decision, which affects nearly $1 billion worth of U.S.…Read more

Opposition Leaders Contributor To Nigeria’s Political Woes – Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has blamed leading opposition leaders and politically displaced politicians for Nigeria’s current political challenges.

Lukman who spoke on Sunday, February 2…Read more

Obi Decries Withholding Of Pensions, Gratuities By Govts

On Sunday, Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State said it is an act of wickedness to withhold the pensions and gratuities of senior citizens during their vulnerable years.

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party…Read more

Gov Yusuf Honours 35 Kano Indigents For Exceptional Service

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has honoured 35 distinguished indigenes whose outstanding contributions have left an indelible mark across various fields.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday…Read more

Boko Haram: Zulum Donates N30m To Family Of Slain Army Officer

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has donated N30 million to the family of the late Army Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ebisingha Alari, who lost his life in the ongoing battle against Boko Haram insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle recently.

Governor Zulum who personally made this donation…Read more

Why Africa Need To Turn Trump’s Policies To Blessing – APC Chieftain

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Bola Babarinde has urged the Nigerian government and other African countries to leverage President Donald Trump’s perceived harsh policies to accelerate development in the continent.

Babarinde who spoke on Sunday, February 2, said the planned…Read more

Canada First: David Eby Reacts To US New Tariffs

Following the imposition of tariffs by the United States (US) Government, the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, has announced a significant policy shift aimed at prioritizing Canadian interests.

Taking to his verified X handle on Sunday, Eby declared…Read more

Sunday Dare Calls For Nigeria First Amid Global Trade Tensions

Due to a brewing tariff war between the United States (US) Canada, and other North Atlantic nations, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to prioritize national interests and adopt a “Nigeria First” mindset.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dare highlighted the potential global…Read moreRead more

Trump Announces Safe Return Of Venezuela Hostages

President Donald Trump of the United States (US)has announced a major diplomatic achievement, confirming the safe return of American hostages from Venezuela.

President Trump who made this disclosure in a statement…Read more

