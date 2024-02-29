Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 29 2024.

Nigerians Will Soon Be Out Of Economic Crisis, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that Nigerians would soon be out of the current economic crisis because of the mechanisms his administration has put in place.

While affirming his economic reform objective, President Tinubu…Read more

Edo Guber: I May Drag PDP To Court – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has said he might challenge the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in court, if the party fails to issue him certificate of return.

Shaibu who emerged at a parallel election , was at the PDP national secretariat…Read more

Reps To Probe Frequent Collapse Of National Grid

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Power to liaise with critical stakeholders in the power sector to urgently investigate and proffer solutions to the embarrassing frequent collapse of the national grid.

The decision was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo)…Read more

Senate Summons Wike, FCT CP Over Increasing Rate Of Abuja Kidnapping

The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, to appear before it for an interactive session on the rampant incidences of kidnapping in the territory.

The Senate resolved to summon the two government officials following the adoption…Read more

I’ll Restructure, Pay Nigeria’s Debt – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised members of the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere that he will restructure, pay Nigeria’s debt and alleviate the poverty among the citizens.

Tinubu visited the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in his house in Akure…Read more

NLC Insists On N1m Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, said there is no going back on the proposed N1 million minimum wage for workers.

The Chairman of NLC, Ogun State Chapter, Comrade Hammed Ademola-Benco stated…Read more

Tinubu’s Reform Programmes Yielding Result – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris has said the reform programmes of President Bola Tinubu have started yielding dividends.

Alhaji Idris who spoke at the third edition of the ministerial press briefing…Read more

NNPCL, OPEC Collaborate To Attract Investment, Grow Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and the Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) have pledged to work closely together to achieve the nation’s aspirations to attract investments and grow production.

A statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd…Read more

Reps To Probe Multichoice N1.8trn, $342m Debt To Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Finance to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the alleged non-remittance of tax revenues by Multichoice Nigeria to the Federation totalling N1.8trillion and $342 million respectively with a particular focus on the suppression of information discovered from their submissions in their home country.…Read more

NLC Tells Tinubu To End Hunger, Hardship In Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to as a matter of urgency act quickly to reduce hunger and hardship in the nation amid the economic realities.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero made the call on Tuesday while speaking…Read more

Senators Reacts To Removal Of FCCPC Boss

The senators of the 10th Senate on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is authorised by the Nigeria Labour Law to remove any Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of any government agency, including Barr. Irukera of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The resolution of the upper chamber of parliament came as a result…Read more

Hardship: Open Land Borders Now, Ogun Youths Beg Tinubu

The youths in Ogun State on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reopen all land borders as part of measures to tackle growing economic hardship in the country.

The youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of the Ogun State Youth Forum…Read more

Tinubu To Inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail Project Thursday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday, February 29, inaugurate the Lagos Red Line Train Project.

It would be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last week…Read more

Details Of NLC’s 17-Point Demand To Tinubu Emerges

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has made a 17-point demand to President Bola Tinubu to mitigate what it described as poverty, hunger and mass suffering inflicted on the citizens by the policies of the federal government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NLC on Tuesday commenced…Read more

Hardship: Tinubu Not Responsible For Economic Woes – Ambode

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said the current economic hardship being experienced in the country did not start with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ambode who spoke on Tuesday at the 2024 Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) leadership colloquium…Read more