Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, February 28 2024.

Tinubu Govt started on a very wrong footing with subsidy removal – Ozekhome

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has blamed President Bola Tinubu’s administration for imposing untold hardship, poverty and hunger on Nigerians.

Speaking of Channels Television programme, Politics Today

Stop Disseminating False Information, Propaganda, Makinde Tackles Ajaero

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has cautioned the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero against disseminating false information and propaganda to Nigerians.

Makinde who spoke on Tuesday, February 27 said contrary to Ajaero's

NLC Suspends Day 2 Protest, Extends Ultimatum To 14-Day

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended its protest over the excruciating hardship being experienced by Nigerians and further extended the 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to 14 days.

NLC had declared a two-day nationwide protest, however

Benue: Lawyers Write Tinubu, DSS, Invite EFCC To Investigate Missing N20bn LGs Funds

A pro-democracy, anti-corruption, and justice sector Civil Society Organization, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to arrest, interrogate, and prosecute the Special Adviser to Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dennis Akura and others for alleged diversion of local government funds

Senate Proposes Six Years Single Term for CBN Governor

The Senate, on Tuesday, took a further step in its proposal to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007, which will among other things, make the tenureship of the Governor of the apex bank to be six years single term as against renewable five years in the extant Act.

Wike Speaks On Tinubu Turning Abuja To Construction Site

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has turned Abuja into a construction site.

Wike stated this on Tuesday when the British High Commissioner

Hardship: Protesters Storm Lagos Assembly, Present Resolutions To Sanwo-Olu

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Civil Society Organizations (CSO), on Tuesday, organised a march in protest to Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, where they submitted a letter of resolutions to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the House of Assembly.

The letter is for onward transmission to the President

Calling For Removal Of Uzodinma As PGF Chairman Against S’East Interest – Nat’l Vice Chair

The National Vice Chairman (South East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu has described those criticizing the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and calling for his removal as the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) as failed politicians.

Arodiogbu, who was reacting to calls by some South East party chieftains

Provide Solutions, Stop Blaming Opposition, APC Chieftain Tells Shettima

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has urged Vice President Kashim.Shettima to help President Bola Tinubu find solutions to the problems confronting the nation rather than blame politicians who lost the 2023 general elections.

Eze, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that while the Nigerian economy

50% Salary Slash Not Solution To Economic Challenges – Kalu

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, said that the National Assembly members’ current wage is a “far cry” from what Nigerians believe and that 50% of it cannot be given up to ease the country’s economic challenges.

Kalu's comment followed a call on the National Assembly members

Senate Confirms Bakari As NFIU Boss

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of Ms Hadfsat Bakari as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

President Bola Tinubu had in a recent letter addressed

CBN Hikes Lending Rate By 400 Points To 22.75%

To rein in continuous inflationary pressure in the economy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, raised the lending rate by 400 basis points, thus keeping MPR at 22.75 per cent from the previous position of 18.75 per cent.

It also adjusted Cash Reserves upward to 45 per cent from 32.5 percent

Work With Wike, Stop Playing Politics With FCT Security – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has urged politicians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to give the Minister, Nyesom Wike, the time he requires to do his job as the head of the FCT Administration.

The group made this remark following a recent comment made by Ireti Kingibe

Despite DSS Warning, NLC Hits Abuja Streets To Protest Economic hardship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday took to the streets of Abuja to protest the hardship Nigerians were currently undergoing, despite the warning from the Department of State Services (DSS), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and some civil society groups and socio-cultural groups in the country.

Members of the NLC led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero

Adebayo Faults Atiku’s Call For Tinubu To Adopt Argentina Model

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has faulted the call made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for President Bola Tinubu to adopt the Argentina model to address economic hardship.

Adebayo in a statement said it is an error for Atiku to compare Nigeria's