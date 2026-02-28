Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 28

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, February 28th, 2026.

BREAKING: Court Upholds PDP National Convention In Ibadan

The presiding Judge of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Justice Ladiram Akintola, has affirmed the validity of the 2025 National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held in the state in November 2025.

Justice Akintola of Court 5 on Friday…Read More

Gov Fintiri Dumps PDP For APC

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read More

The governor announced his defection

Money Laundering: Court Revokes Malami’s Bail, Remands At Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has cancelled the bail previously granted to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (AGF), following the reassignment of his case, directing that he be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court ruled on the case on…Read More

Oyo Court Judgement Not Binding On INEC – PDP Wike Faction

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the Oyo State High Court judgment on the leadership crisis in the party is not binding on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The faction, in a press statement…Read More

Bala Mohammed Meets Tinubu, Rules Out APC Defection

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Governor Mohammed, who spoke…Read More

APC Knocks Opposition Over Electoral Act Agitation

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted renewed calls by opposition parties seeking another amendment to the Electoral Act 2022, describing the move as “Hollow” and lacking substance.

The Party, in a press statement…Read More

Money Laundering: EFCC Re-Arraigns Malami, Wife, Son

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), alongside his wife, Asabe Bashir, and son, Abdulaziz, over alleged money laundering.

They were re-arraigned on Friday…Read More

Don’t Allow Division Define Us, Oborevwori Tells Politicians

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, urged political leaders to remain united and rise above bitterness and rivalry, maintaining that Nigeria’s advancement depends on cooperation, mutual respect, and collective responsibility.

Speaking at the Funeral Mass of…Read More

Ibadan Judgement: INEC Should Accord Turaki-Led NWC Recognition Immediately – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) as the valid leadership of the party.

The conference, in a statement…Read More

Fintiri’s Defection, Big Blow To Atiku In Adamawa – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, has described the defection of Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “big blow” to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting via a social media post…Read More

PDP Welcomes Oyo Court Judgment On Its National Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the judgment of the High Court of Oyo State, sitting in Ibadan, delivered on Friday, February 27, 2026, by Honourable Justice Ladiran Akintola, noting that the ruling is a vindication of both fact and law.

According to the judgment, the…Read More

2027: Why Nigerians Can Remove APC Govt – Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has posited that Nigerians could react strongly at the ballot box if current economic and security challenges continue.

Speaking on Thursday on Channels…Read More

Gov. Mohammed Cautions APC Against Implosion

…says state police a must, though expensive

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has cautioned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to watch its growing size so as to guard against implosion as it happened in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This came as he expressed his…Read More

Poor Power Supply Linked To Inadequate Gas Supply – NISO

Electricity consumers across the country are grappling with poor power supply largely due to inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has said.

In a statement posted on its X handle…Read More

Afenifere Congratulates New IGP, Insists On State Police

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political organisation, has congratulated Mr Tunde Disu on his appointment as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), saying the restructure of the leadership of the Nigerian police is long overdue.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation…Read More