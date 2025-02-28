Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 28

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, February 28, 2025

Tinubu: We’ll Review Telecom Sector Regulatory Framework

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday that the telecoms sector’s regulatory framework and operations would be reviewed to reflect global best practices, with a greater focus on protecting infrastructure.

Tinubu spoke at a meeting with an Airtel delegation…Read more

We Need To Develop Technical Education To Upscale Our Youths – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, said there was the need to develop the technical and vocational education to impact positively on national development by equipping the youths with practical skills.

The Speaker, who spoke at a public hearing organised…Read more

PDP Rejects Report Of Wike Backed S’South Zonal Congress

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the report of the South-South zonal congress held in Calabar, Cross River State, last Saturday.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…Read more

Lagos Assembly Crisis: Police Restore Meranda’s Security Detail

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, has said the command has restored the security detail of the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda.

CP Jimoh stated this on Thursday while addressing…Read more

Dangote Refinery Buys Saharan Blend Crude

Dangote refinery on Thursday bought carg its firsto of Algeria’s light sweet Saharan Blend crude, according to market sources.

Argus also revealed that Dangote bought the 1mn bl…Read more

Lagos Speakership Crisis, Erosion Of Democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the unfolding events in the Lagos State House of Assembly in the past few weeks have exposed the dangerous erosion of democratic principles in the country.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe…Read more

Africa’s Gas Revolution Hinges On Strategic Policy Framework – Ekpo

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has called for a robust and strategic policy framework to unlock Africa’s vast gas resources and ensure energy security, economic diversification, and sustainable industrialisation.

The Minister spoke at the Nigerian International…Read more

Inheritance Tax Not Part Of Tax Reform Bills – Oyedele

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed that the inheritance tax would not be reintroduced in the new tax bills.

Oyedele explained this at the public hearing on the four tax…Read more

Makinde Approves School’s Upgrade, Airport Expansion

The Oyo State executive council under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has approved immediate construction and rehabilitation of schools across the state.

The move, which is coming one month after the implementation…Read more

FG Announces Plan To Regularise Electricity Tariffs

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the Federal Government plans to regularise electricity tariffs, saying the plan was to address disparities in the current billing system and to encourage investment in the power sector.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja during the public presentation…Read more

FG Approves N758bn Bond For Pension, Arrears Clearance

On Wednesday, the Federal Governmentapproved N758 billion bond to settle all outstanding pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Director General of the National Pension Commission…Read more

Benue Killings: PDP Elders Decry Worsening Insecurity

The elders’ forum of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), under the umbrella of G-14 and G-9 across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State, have decried the unprecedented level of insecurity that has devastated communities in the state.

This was as they called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…Read more

Kano: Yusuf Orders Probe Into Civil Servants’ Salary Deductions

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a stern warning over the widespread reports of salary underpayment and non-payment affecting a number of the state civil servants, declaring the act as an unacceptable violation of workers’ rights and a betrayal of public trust.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s…Read more

Meranda Reacts To Withdrawal Of Security Details

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has reacted to the withdrawal of her security details by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the security details…Read more

Lagos Assembly Crisis: Obasa, Armed Men Break Into Speaker’s Office

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has forcefully broken into the office of the Speaker.

Obasa, supported by some armed men, broke into the office…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: