Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, February 27 2024.

Light Up Nigeria Project: S’East Poised For Industrial Revival – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday inaugurated the Light Up Nigeria, South East Initiative in Enugu State.

He described it as the much-expected solution to the power supply deficit that has undermined the nation’s economy and industrialization…Read more

NLC Protest: FG In Crucial Meeting With Organized Labour

The officials of the Federal Government is currently in a crucial meeting with the organized Labour over the impending protests against hardship schedule to commence on Tuesday, February 27.

The meeting holding in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation…Read more

Senate Screens Hafsat Bakari For NFIU Appointment

The Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, on Monday, screened Hafsat Bakari for confirmation as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU).

President Bola Tinubu had last week appointed Bakari as the head of the Financial…Read more

We’re In Tough Period, Things Not Going As Planned – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that Nigerians are currently passing through a tough period, a consequence of which was not planned.

The governor, who spoke on Monday during the opening of the Oyo State…Read more

Tinubu Orders Full Implementation Of Oronsaye Report⁣ ⁣

President Bola Tinubu has approved the full implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye Panel report to merge some parastatals, agencies, and some commissions, while others will be subsumed, scrapped or relocated.

President Tinubu gave the approval on Monday, February 26…Read more

Edo Guber: Party Is Supreme, APC Nat’l Vice Tells Idahosa

With the crisis that has risen from the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Edo State, the South East National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Ijeomah Arodioghu has asked Hon. Dennis Idahosa to accept the supremacy of the party.

It would be recalled that Idahosa was announced the winner of the primary…Read more

Ortom: I’ve No Intention To Dump PDP For APC

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday bruised aside widespread allegations of his impending defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom who stated this while addressing the caucus of the PDP at the party’s…Read more

Cost Of Governance: FEC Approves Implementation Of Oronsaye’s Report

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the implementation of Oronsaye’s report which recommended merger and scrap of some agencies in order to scale down the cost of governance in the country.

This was disclosed at a briefing held by the Minister of Informational and National Orientation…Read more

Constitution Review: Abbas Inaugurates 45-Man C’tee

The House of Representatives on Tuesday promised to give Nigerians a new constitution in the next 24 months.

The Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution…Read more

Benue NLC Joins National Protest Against Economic Hardship

The Benue State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday said it is participating fully in Wednesday’s protest organized by its national secretariat on the current excruciating economic downturn.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Terungwa Igbe, who disclosed this to journalists…Read more

Hunger Protest: EDOCSO Calls For Tinubu’s Resignation

The Commercial activities were temporarily grounded in Benin City, the Edo State capital following a protest by the Edo Civil Society Organizations, (EDOCSO), calling on the President of Bola Tinubu to address the problem of hunger in Nigeria.

The group which took their protest march from the Ring Road down to the Akpakpava Road…Read more

Hardship: Ex-Minister Sends Strong Message To Akpabio

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the President of the 10th Senate has been warned by the former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, to stop releasing unconfirmed reports on national problems.

Essien who gave the warning on Monday said it was shameful that Governor Seyi Makinde…Read more

Hardship: Obi Reacts As Seven Die In Lagos Stampede

Following the demise of about seven people at the Federal Government auction rice in Yaba, Lagos, the former Governor of Anambra State and the National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed dismay at the widespread economic distress in the country.

Obi while reacting to the deaths of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain…Read more

Wike Promises To Transform Abuja Into A Smart City

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has declared that the transformation of Abuja into a Smart City is Non-Negotiable

Wike made this declaration while speaking on Sunday during the FCT Minister’s Press Corps…Read more

Atiku Proposes Argentina’s Javier Milei Reforms For Nigeria

In an attempt to move Nigeria forward, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to imitate Argentine President, Javier Milei’s reforms.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, Atiku, the presidential candidate…Read more