Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 27

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, February 27th, 2026.

INEC Alters Election Timetable, Fixes Presidential Poll For January 16, 2027

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

In the revised timetable, presidential…

Atiku, Obi Lead Opposition Talks On 2026 Electoral Act

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are among key opposition leaders who converged in Abuja to declare their stance on the recent amendments to the Electoral Act and timeframe of the 2027 general election.

Other political gladiators present…

Defection: Tinubu Dismisses Claim He Weakened Opposition Parties

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims that he is behind defections of political gladiators from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the Nigerian leader…

Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff (CoS).

In a statement signed by Onwuka…

Kwankwaso Speaks After Closed-Door Meeting With Makinde

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was a courtesy visit rooted in personal friendship rather than any political alliance-building.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…

Collapse Of Democracy In Nigeria Dangerous To Africa – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has warned that the collapse of democracy in Nigeria would have far-reaching consequences for democratic governance across Africa.

Speaking at a joint press…

APC Condemns Alleged Assassination Attempt On Obi, Odigie-Oyegun, Others

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on chieftains of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party, however, described as…

Senate Asks Tinubu To Sack Magaji As Registrar-General Of CAC

The Senate on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar-General/CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, for allegedly disrespecting the Assembly through repeated dishonouring of its invitations.

The call was made by the Senate…

ADC Accuses FG Of Turning El-Rufai Into Political Prisoner

A member of the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oladimeji Fabiyi, has accused the Federal Government of acting vindictively in the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Alleging that the move is politically…

Natasha Calls For Probe Over Attack On Obi, ADC Leaders

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Wednesday called for an investigation into the assassination attack on former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and other members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the incident as troubling and unacceptable.

In a statement made available…

Edo: Rep Advises Against Politicising Attack On Obi, Oyegun

A member of the House of Representatives from Edo State, Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo), has urged members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to refrain from making unverified allegations and drawing premature conclusions over Tuesday’s attack on former governors Peter Obi and John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City.

He also absolved Edo State…

Adamawa Lawmakers Dumps PDP As Fintiri Finalises Defection

At least fifteen members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have reportedly resigned their membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph gathered that the…

Implement Uwais Report, Agbakoba Urges Tinubu

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement key recommendations of the Electoral Reform Panel led by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Uwais, particularly the establishment of a special tribunal for electoral offences.

Agbakoba, who spoke on Wednesday…

NUPRC Sets Friday Deadline For 2025 Licensing Round Applications

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that registration and submission of applications for pre-qualification under the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round will officially close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The commission said the deadline…

Coroner Inquest Into Chimamanda Adichie’s Son’s Death Begins April 14

The coroner inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, is scheduled to begin on April 14 at the Coroner’s Court sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji…