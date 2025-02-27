Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 27

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 27, 2025

Reps Urges Wike To Appoint Substantive Auditor-General For Area Councils

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to urgently appoint a substantive Auditor-General for the Area Councils in line with the provision of the law.

This directive was consequent upon a resolution passed…Read more

Nigeria’s Capital Market Ticket To Economic Stability – Shettima

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has underscored the significance of the nation’s capital market, describing it as its ticket to economic stability.

He stated this at the 50th inaugural lecture of the Nasarawa State…Read more

Dangote Reduces Fuel Depot Price To N825 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicalson Wednesday announced the slash in the price of fuel for the second time in February.

According to a statement made available to newsmen…Read more

Tax Reform Bills: Kyari To Present NNPCL’s Position Thursday

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari will on Thursday present the position of the organisation before the House of Representatives.

Kyari had appeared on Wednesday at the public…Read more

Northern Group Carpets El-Rufai Over Tinubu’s Criticism

Northern Patriots Forum (NPF), on Wednesday, rebuked the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

El-Rufai had, during his interview on Arise Television…Read more

Fubara Decries Poor State Of Rivers Education University

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has decried the poor state of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, noting that the state government has not done enough to improve it.

He therefore announced that in the coming days, construction…Read more

Osun PDP Chairman Sues IGP Over Planned Arrest

The Chairman of Osun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Bisi, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State to prevent his alleged unlawful arrest by the Nigeria Police.

In a lawsuit on Wednesday, Bisi described the planned…Read more

Zulum Flags Off Distribution Of Ramadan Palliative

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum,has flagged off the distribution of Ramadan food palliatives to 250,000 beneficiaries across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Flagging off the distribution at the Ramat Swyare Maiduguri…Read more

No Space For Mediocrity In New Abia School System – Otti

Governor Alex Otti has warned the yet to be recruited teachers that there would be no room for lobbying for the recruitment as only those who show proof of merit would get a place in the new Abia Education system.

Otti while launching the AbiaFIRST Education Transformation…Read more

Court Rejects Emefiele’s Recusal Application

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday refused the recusal application filed by the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The court took the decision while delivering a ruling…Read more

Court Affirms Expulsion Of S’East PDP Nat’l Vice Chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki Ebonyi State capital on Wednesday affirmed the expulsion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman of South-East, Ali Odefa.

This followed the granting of the reliefs sought…Read more

Tax Reform: Unlocking Eastern Corridors’ll Accelerate Nigeria’s Devt – Consultant

A Chartered Tax Professional, Francis Ubani, has said that to accelerate Nigeria’s development, there is a need to unlock the Eastern Nigeria Corridor economically.

He said reopening the Eastern Nigeria Corridor would create…Read more

Trump To Convene First Cabinet Meeting

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump will on Wednesday, February 26 convene his first cabinet meeting to further his agenda with most of his nominees confirmed by Congress.

New Telegraph gathered that billionaire Supporter…Read more

46 Killed As Sudan Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area

On Tuesday, Sudanese army plane crashed in a residential area near the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, killing no fewer than 46 people, including military personnel and civilians.

The Antonov aircraft was said to have crashed late on Tuesday…Read more

APC Holds NEC Meeting In Abuja

The leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have converged at the National Secretariat of the party for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that all roads leading to the venue…Read more

