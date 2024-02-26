Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, February 26 2024.

Tinubu To Tripartite Panel: We may not have answers now, but we’re trying

President Bola Tinubu has convened a tripartite meeting between government, business community and labour unions in the Presidential Villa over the economic realities in the country. This came as the President set up an Economic Advisory Committee to address the nation’s nose diving economy even as the Chairman of Dangote Group told newsmen that the group had what it would take to turn around the nation’s economy.

Chairman of BUA Cement Company, Abdulsamad Rabiu, in an interaction with newsmen after the meeting

Reps probe closure of local firms, multinationals’ exit

The House of Representatives has called for a thorough investigation into the closure of some local companies and departure of multinational organisations and factors militating against the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The resolution was made following the adoption of a motion by Dr Patrick Umoh

Labour’s protest not contempt, Falana tells AGF

The counsel for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Femi Falana (SAN), has said the proposed nationwide protest by the union does not amount to contempt.

According to him, after withdrawing the contempt proceedings against the NLC and TUC

GDP: Banks lead financial institutions in N12.49trn contributions

Banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance companies, contributed N12.49 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2019 and 2023, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New Telegraph's analysis of Nigerian GDP reports published by the NBS shows that banks

Atiku To Tinubu: Stop Blaming Opposition For Economic Woes

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised President Bola Tinubu to adopt the economic model of the Argentine President, Javier Milei, as a pathway to the nation’s economic rejuvenation.

Atiku also said Nigeria

NLC Vows To Initiate Immediate Strike Action If Attacked During Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike if it’s attacked during its two-day nationwide protest scheduled for Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th of February, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the NLC has received several criticisms from several quartets in the last few weeks

Nat’l Protest: CSOs Urge NLC To Explore Dialogue To Achieve Result

The Civil Society Organisation (CSO) under the aegis of Lagos People’s Assembly and Defend Lagos Coalition has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to further engage the Federal Government in dialogue to resolve the disagreement over solutions to the economic hardship in the country rather than protesting.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos

Edo APC Chairman Unveils Plan To Unite Party After Primary

The Edo State Acting Chairman of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Emperor Jarrett Tenebe has told the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and members of the National Working Committee, of his plans to foster unity within the party after the party’s governorship primary.

The election which threw up Senator Monday Okpebholo after a fresh election conducted last Thursday

2023 Election: We Won Moral Victory – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said though the party lost the presidential election, it won a moral victory.

Obi in an event organised by Obedient Support Group to mark the anniversary of the February 25

JUST-IN: Fire Guts FCT Minister Of State’s Residence

Fire has gutted the official residence of the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

The fire incident which occurred on Sunday afternoon, February 25 was said to have completely

Nigeria Is Here Because Of What Tinubu Has Done or Didn’t Do – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has blamed President Bola Tinubu for the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Sunday, said Nigeria is in a plight simply because of Tinubu's

Tinubu Meets Members Of Organised Private Sector

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a crucial meeting with selected members of the organised private sector at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is coming barely 48 hours to the planned protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress

Nigerian Govt Condemns Attacks On Journalists In Gaza

The Nigerian government has said the coordinated and sustained attack on journalists by the Israeli security forces in the ongoing conflict in Palestine is a flagrant violation of press freedom and human rights.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a speech delivered at the extraordinary