Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 26

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

Amend Constitution To Allow State Police, Tinubu Tells Senators

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the leadership of the 10th Senate to amend the constitution to provide a legal framework for the establishment of State Police to tackle insecurity nationwide.

President Tinubu made this

JUST-IN: Tinubu Decorates Olatunji Disu As Acting IGP

On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decorated Mr Olatunji Disu as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, marking a formal change of leadership in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The decoration ceremony, which

Court Adjourns El-Rufai Case To April 23 As Ex-Gov Fails To Appear

The scheduled arraignment of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his alleged unlawful interception of the phone communication of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to produce him for trial.

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai

NPF Clarifies N100m Paid Into Egbetokun’s Son Account

Following the resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has clarified that a transfer of N100 million into the personal account of Victor Egbetokun, the son of the outgoing IGP, was made in error.

The NPF's clarification followed

BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Church, Abduct Worshippers In Ondo

Five worshippers at the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) were abducted in the early hours of Wednesday in Uso in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sources privy to the development

Assassination Attempt: Experience Of Lawlessness Not New To Me – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has condemned his assassination attempt and some members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, saying the acts of lawlessness are not new to him.

This is as the two-term Governor

My Appointment Shows Tinubu’s Monitoring Officers’ Performances – Disu

The new Acting Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has said that his appointment by President Bola Tinubu indicates that he monitors officers’ activities across the country.

Fielding questions from State

Akpe Sworn In As Bayelsa Deputy Governor

Dr. Peter Akpe has been sworn-in as the sixth Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State to complete the remaining two years of the present administration, following his clearance on Tuesday, February 24 by the State House of Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony took

Nigeria’s Democracy Under Siege – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the violent attack on chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, Chief John Oyegun, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, former Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, and other coalition ADC leaders in Benin, Edo State as utterly condemnable and unacceptable in any democracy.

Atiku, in a statement on Tuesday

Tinubu: Over N98bn Disbursed For Primary Healthcare In 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that over N98 billion was disbursed last year to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across Nigeria, marking one of the largest single-year investments in grassroots health services in recent times.

Speaking at the All Progressives

Attack On Obi: We’ll Not Succumb To Terror, ADC Tells APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will not succumb to terror or intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party also said it is compiling

Ondo’s Security Non-Negotiable – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 said that the security of residents of the state remains non-negotiable noting that security is the fulcrum upon which sustainable development rests.

He disclosed this during the

Professionalism, Accountability, Community Partnership My Policing Objectives – Ag IGP

…says not time to be congratulated

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has identified professionalism and Modernisation, Accountability and integrity, community partnership, and Public Trust as the main thrusts of his leadership.

The 23rd indigenous IGP made this

Opposition Lacks Capacity, Ideas To Defeat APC – Agbakoba

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has berated the opposition parties in Nigeria, stressing that they lack the requisite ideas needed to tackle the current administration.

The former Nigeria Bar Association

Kenneth Okonkwo Decries Assassination Attempt Against ADC Leaders

A lawyer and member of the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has labelled the violent attack against the party leaders in Benin City, Edo State, as an assassination attempt and “Genocide against political opponents”.

Speaking on Arise TV on Tuesday