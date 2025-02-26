Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 26

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, February 26, 2025

I Was Not Involved In June 12 Activities – Obi

2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said the report on social media linking him with the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), is the handiwork of hired mercenaries out to dent his image and demarket him.

Obi in a statement issued by the spokesman of Peter Obi

NIES 2025: Nigeria Has Potential To Surpass $1tn GDP Target – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, has said Nigeria has the potential and capacity to surpass the target of $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Kyari who spoke at the ongoing 2025 Nigerian International

GDP: Edun Describes 3.84% Growth Fastest Pace In 3-Year

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has applauded the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing that Nigeria’s economy grew at its fastest pace in three years.

According to the NBS report, GDP expanded by 3.84%

Tax Reform, Crucial Step To Achieve $1trn Economy – Senate

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, on Tuesday, said the Tax Reform legislation being undertaken by the 10th National Assembly is a crucial step towards enabling Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration to achieve the planned $1 trillion economy in the country.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu had on May 29

Reps Seek Tax Exemption For Persons With Disabilities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for tax exemption for Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), stressing that such a class of Nigerians should not be allowed to pay tax.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee

Senate Probes Natasha Over Alleged Violation Of Senate Rules

The Senate, on Tuesday, directed its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, to investigate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over infractions allegedly committed against parliamentary rules.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central

Fubara Seeks Immortalization Of Edwin Clark

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for the immortalization of late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who he said fought for a greater Nigeria.

Governor Fubara further described Chief Clark as a quintessential leader

Jonathan Lists Ways To Have Credible Elections In W’Africa

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathanon Tuesday said impartial electoral commissions and non-partisan security operatives are key to conducting credible elections in the West African sub-region.

Jonathan made this known in Abuja during his keynote address

Akpoti-Uduaghan Sues Akpabio For Defamation

In a surprising turn of an event, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for alleged defamation.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan raised concerns after her Senate seat was reassigned following

Tinubu Will Win Second Term Come 2027 – Orji Kalu

Senator Representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would complete his two terms in office considering the level of successes he recorded in bold economic, social and political policies.

Kalu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on South-East

US Snubs UK, Nigeria, Others From Visa-Free Entry For 2025

The United States of America (USA) on Monday, released the list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP).

According to the statement, the United Kingdom

Vatsa Family To IBB: Your Book Full Of Lies, Reference Material For Criminals

As reactions continue to trail the recently launched autobiography by General Ibrahim Babangida, the family of late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa has reiterated that the killing of their Patriarch was done out of envy, malice and hatred, adding that “the book is only a good reference for criminally minded people.”

It would be noted that Vatsa was executed on an allegation

FG’s Reform Policies Necessary For Economic Growth – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume has said the government’s economic reform policy shows commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth.

He referenced the removal of fuel subsidies, the floating

Economy Grows By 3.84% In GDP Q4 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 3.84% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the agency, this growth rate is higher

June 12: Kalu Charges IBB To Name Conspirators

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, has charged former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida( IBB), to name all those persons who conspired against the full declaration of the results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In his autobiography titled: "A Journey In Service

