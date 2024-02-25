Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, February 25 2024.

Lifted Sanctions: Northern Senators Forum Lauds ECOWAS Leaders

The Northern Senators Forum has commended the exceptional leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their decisive action in lifting sanctions imposed on the Niger Republic as a result of the military takeover on July 26, 2023.

Speaking in a press release signed by the Spokesman of the Forum…Read more

Presidency Clears Insinuation On Tinubu’s State Visit To Qatar

The Presidency has clarified that the recently leaked diplomatic paper about an investment forum in Qatar was not a snub on President Bola Tinubu by the Qatari government.

This was contained in a press release issued by a Presidential spokesman…Read more

EFCC Chair Cries Out, Says Persons strategizing To Steal Unreleased 2024 Budget

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede has raised the alarm that some unnamed individuals were perfecting strategies to steal the unreleased 2024 budget.…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Bi-Partisan Special Palliative Sharing Committee

Preparatory to the commencement of the announced comprehensive and judicious distribution of palliative to Lagosians, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated a special committee that will oversee the dispensation of food items and other items to its citizens.

Inaugurating the bi-partisan committee on Saturday, the governor stated…Read more

Forex, Insecurity: Buhari Laid ‘Landmines’ To Create Problems For Tinubu’s Govt – Igboho

The Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, on Saturday, accused the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari of allegedly laying ‘landmines’ for Tinubu’s administration through dismal management of Foreign Exchange (FOREX), failure to tame the menace of farmers/herders clashes and insecurity, which culminated in the current hardship being faced by the Nigerian masses…Read more

Oyebanji Absolves Tinubu From Current Economic Crisis

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has absolved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of any blame over the current economic situation in the country, saying the situation preceded his ascendancy to office.

He however said the President is capable of fixing the current challenges…Read more

2024: Group X-Rays Ondo PDP Guber Aspirants, Urges Party To Choose The Best

A Group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, “PDP Youths Advocates”, has x-rayed the personalities of the gubernatorial aspirants of the party, urging the leaders to choose the best so as to be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in the state.

The group in a press release made available to journalists in Ibadan…Read more

Reps Seek Partnership With Netherlands On Peace Building, Food Security

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for more collaboration and partnership between Nigeria and the Netherlands to address some challenges in the country such as conflicts and food insecurity to foster economic growth and development.

Kalu made the call while playing host to the Ambassador of the Netherlands…Read more

Wigwe: US Gives Fresh Update On Why Helicopter Crashed

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Saturday said it received the preliminary report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Dr Herbert Wigwe, former Group CEO of Access Holdings and five others.

The Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB…Read more

AGF Issues Warning To NLC, Says Planned Protest, Contempt Of Court

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned nationwide protest on February 27 and February 28, 2024.

Fagbemi who spoke in a letter to the NLC counsel, Femi Falana…Read more

INEC Reveals FG Release N313.4bn To Funding 2023 Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday disclosed that the Federal Government released the sum of N313.4 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The electoral umpire made the disclosure in its 2023 general election report…Read more

Ondo Guber: I Can’t Be Governor For One Year – Aiyedatiwa

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday announced his plan to run for the number one seat in the forthcoming November 16 gubernatorial election, saying no one wants to hold the office for just a single year.

Governor Aiyedatiwa…Read more

Tinubu To Commission $800m Geometric Power In Aba

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday commission Nigeria’s only integrated power project, the $800 million (eight hundred million dollars) Geometric Power Aba Limited (GPAL) in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

GPAL is licensed to produce 188 Megawatts (MW) and is currently Nigeria’s…Read more

Why Security Concern Remains Important To S’East Governors – Otti

Irrespective of the political affiliations, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has said that the governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone are cooperating to accomplish regional integration.

Governor Otti made this known on Friday during a meeting with a delegation…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Inspects Redline Facilities Ahead Of Thursday Commissioning

Ahead of Thursday’s formal commissioning of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) infrastructure, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Saturday, took a test run of the Red Line train, inspecting the tracks and the rail corridors for another time.

Red Line is the second in the series of metropolitan train systems designed…Read more