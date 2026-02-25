Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, February 25th, 2026.

Disu In, Egbetokun Out As Tinubu Reshuffles Police Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Assistant Inspector-General Tunji Disu as the acting Inspector-General of Police, following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun on February 23, 2026.

The appointment places a seasoned…Read More

Forgery: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Ozekhome

The Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday filed fresh criminal charges against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, over alleged use of a forged Nigerian passport in a disputed property case in the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph reports that the...Read More

El‑Rufai Takes Legal Action Against DSS, Seeks N2bn Damages

Erstwhile Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to seek the dismissal of criminal charges filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the case as legally defective and an abuse of court process

The application marked No. FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, which is...Read More

Suspected Thugs Attack Edo ADC Secretariat, Oyegun’s House After Akpata’s Defection

Minutes after the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2024 gubernatorial election defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday, suspected political thugs stormed the party’s secretariat, destroying facilities and injuring party members.

The suspected thugs thereafter… Read More

Dangote Refinery To Supply 65m Litres Of Fuel Daily

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced that it will supply between 60 and 65 million litres of fuel (Premium Motor Spirit, PMS) daily to meet national demand.

It stated that this will effectively…Read More

FCT Poll: INEC Dismisses Manipulation Of Result Claim

Following Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claims of result manipulation at the Kuroko Health Centre polling unit in Yangoji Ward, Kwali Area Council.

In a statement issued on Tuesday…Read More

Egbetokun Resigned, Not Sacked – Presidency Clarifies

Contrary to insinuations circulating that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was sacked by President Bola Tinubu, the Presidency has clarified that the Police boss resigned voluntarily.

Egbetokun, whose appointment…Read More

$18.7bn W’Bank Loan: Obi Says Nigeria Govt Financing Corruption, Inefficiency

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi has said Nigeria will continue to remain underdeveloped if she continues to borrow to finance the frivolities of people in government.

Obi in a statement on X on Tuesday…Read More

Wike Stands Expelled, Can’t Speak For PDP – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has declared that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is no longer a member of the party.

George, in a statement, said Wike…Read More

Insecurity: Stop Paying Ransom To Kidnappers, PDP Urges FG

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to stop all ransom payments and take strong action to impede the rising surge of kidnappings across Nigeria.

PDP, in a statement issued by its…Read More

Terrorism In Nigeria Not Religious – FG

The Nigerian government has reacted to the United States Congressional Panel report on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria and said there is no state policy on religious persecution in the country.

The panel report had called for…Read More

Niger Schoolchildren Rescue: FG Hypocritical On Ransom Payment – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of hypocrisy on the issue of ransom payment for the rescue of kidnapped victims.

The party was reacting to media…Read More

Senate Warns Mgt Of SEDC Not To Use Agency To Siphon Money

The Senate, on Tuesday, cautioned the Management of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) not to turn the agency into an instrument for siphoning funds meant for the development of the region.

The Chairman of the Senate…Read More

Senate Decries Lack Of Schools, Water, Other Amenities In Border Communities

The Senate Committee on State and Local Government Affairs on Tuesday decried the lack of infrastructure and basic social amenities such as schools, electricity and water, among others, in border communities in Nigeria, which often compels residents to cross into neighbouring countries for alternatives.

The Chairman of the Committee,…Read More

Alleged Ransom Payment For Abducted Niger Schoolchildren False – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied allegations that a ransom was paid for the release of abducted St. Mary’s schoolchildren in Niger State, describing such claims as false and baseless.

Foreign media reports alleged…Read More