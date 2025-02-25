Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tax Reform: Stakeholders Back Passage Of Bills Without Hindrance

Stakeholders across the country, on Monday, expressed their unflinching support towards the passage of the contentious tax reform bills earlier forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The stakeholders expressed their positions at a two-day public…Read more

EU, Israel Resume Dialogue With Focus On Gaza’s Future

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, on Monday called for a constructive dialogue, saying he was braced for criticism from some European countries as he arrived for talks in Brussels.

Saar is meeting senior European officials to revive a dialogue…Read more

COSEYL Clears Orji Kalu Of Allegation Of Selfishness

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), on Monday, berated the former minority leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, over his recent negative comments against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East…Read more

FG, Belgium Resolve To Deepen Existing Economic Relations

The Nigerian and Belgian governments have revolved around deepening existing economic relations, with both parties pledging to continue collaboration for mutual benefit.

The areas of collaboration include exploring economic…Read more

Eno Swears-In New Commissioners, SAs

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Enohas charged the newly sworn-in cabinet members on teamwork, unity and passion, saying they are the ingredients required for the betterment of the people and the State.

Christening the cabinet a Joseph Team, the governor…Read more

LG Crisis: Panic As Security Personnel Take Over Osun Roads

Police officers have been stationed across major roads in Osun State to forestall the breakdown of law and order as the political crisis in the state over the control of local government continues to rage.

The presence of the heavily armed conventiona…Read more

Tax Reforms: Nigerians Deserve Fair Tax System – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said that every citizen of Nigeria deserves a fair tax system, and the National assembly must ensure that the new tax reform is structured in a way that benefits everyone.

Akpabio who spoke at the opening of a two day public…Read more

Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Oko-Jumbo, Counters Pro-Wike Lawmakers

The Rivers State Caucus of the National Assembly on Monday paid a solidarity visit to the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo to declare their support to the pro-Governor Siminialayi Fubara lawmakers.

The lawmakers’ visit to the speaker is coming a week…Read more

Senate Begins Two-Day Public Hearing On Tax Reform Bills

On Monday, the Senate commenced a two-day public hearing on proposed tax reform bills, bringing together key stakeholders from the nation’s economic and financial sectors.

New Telegraph reports that among those in attendance…Read more

Borokini Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Adelami On Inauguration

A chieftain of the All Progress Congress (APC) and Senior Legislative aide to the President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, Simeon Toluwani Borokini, has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olayide Adelami, on their inauguration on Monday.

In a statement, the former Lawmaker and Whip…Read more

Pa Adebanjo’s Family Announces Burial Date

The family of the late Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo has announced May 3, 2025, as burial date for the late Afenifere leader.

It would be recalled that the respected nationalist…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As 7th Elected Gov Of Ondo

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the seventh executive Governor of Ondo State.

The event held at the Ondo State sports complex…Read more

Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa Grants 43 Inmates Clemency

In honour of his inauguration, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has pardoned 43 inmates across different correctional facilities in the state.

The decision…Read more

El-Rufai Mocks Critics Over Tinubu’s Birthday Message

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday said President Bola Tinubu’s message on his birthday shamed his critics.

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai stirred controversy…Read more

Pope Francis Seeks Prayers From Catholics Amid Haelth Issue

On Sunday, Pope Francis asked Catholics to pray for him, as he continues to receive treatment in a hospital for double pneumonia.

New Telegraph reports that the pontiff was unable…Read more

