Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, February 24 2024.

Rivers Pastors Express Confidence In Tinubu’s Govt

Pastors from Rivers State on the platform of Rivers United Pastors for Tinubu (RUPT) have reinstated their confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s capacity to navigate through the economic difficulties that are currently hitting Nigeria and usher in a prosperous country for all.

This was as the pastors also commended the president for appointing their patron…Read more

CBN Plans To Raise BDCs’ Share Capital To N2bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed two categories of Bureau De Change (BDC) licence- Tier 1 and Tier 2- that would see the minimum capital requirement of operators in the former and latter categories pegged at N2 billion and N500 million respectively…Read more

NAFDAC To Suspend Ban On Alcoholic Drinks In Sachets -Reps

The prohibition placed on the sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles by the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has been lifted by the House of Representatives Committee on NAFDAC.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspension…Read more

Police Command Makinde As 14th Biennial Police Games Begins In Ibadan

The Nigeria Police have commended the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for providing needed resources and logistics support as the 14th edition of the Biennial Police Games tagged “Oluyole 2024”, is set to kick off in Ibadan tomorrow.

The historic sporting event will begin with an opening ceremony that will be attended…Read more

2023 Poll: INEC Blame Configuration Problem For Failure To Upload Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed the inability of the Bimodal Voter Identification System (BVAS) to upload the 2023 presidential election on the INEC Report Viewing Portal (IReV) on unexpected configuration problem associated with the mapping out of the presidential election results to participating polling units.

INEC had successfully uploaded the Senatorial and House of Representatives…Read more

Reps C’ttee To Work With NARTO, PETROAN For PMS, AGO Availability, Affordability

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), has pledged to work with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigerian (PETROAN), to guarantee the availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and AGO at affordability rate.

The committee also vowed to go after people behind the racketeering…Read more

Act Now To Ease Economic Hardship, Anglican Primate Tells Tinubu

The Most Rev. Dr Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has called on President Bola Tinubu to act fast in order to lessen the growing suffering that Nigerians across the country are experiencing.

Speaking on Friday at late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s funeral…Read more

C’River: APC Chairman In Trouble As Stakeholders Demand His Resignation

The Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Alphonsus Eba has been asked to resign following an alleged high-handedness of party members.

Although some party chieftains in the state have issued a suspension…Read more

We’re Sanctioning Individuals, Groups Sabotaging Nigeria’s Economy – FG

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation has said that the Federal Government is tracking down and punishing those who are undermining the country’s economy.

Speaking on Friday the Minister pointed out that the elimination of the fuel subsidy…Read more

Edo 2024: Akpata Emerges LP Guber Candidate

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Olumide Akpata on Friday emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for the 21st September governorship election in Edo State.

New Telegraph gathered that Akpata polled 316 votes to defeat other…Read more

Edo 2024: Monday Okpebholo Wins APC Governorship Primary

The Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator, Monday Okpebholo has emerged as the Edo State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the rescheduled party primary

Recall that the trio of Senator Monday Okpebholo, Hon Dennis Idahosa…Read more

Hardship: Youths Hijack Foodstuff Trailer In Niger, Borno

Following the rise in economic hardships, some irate youths on Thursday in Niger State hijacked trailers loaded with foodstuff in Suleja Area, prompting security agencies to disperse them with the use of force.

This is just as hundreds of residents of Dikwa town in Borno State protested…Read more

Tinubu, Govs, Others Bid Akeredolu Farewell

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of Federation, (SGF), George Akume, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and State governors were among the dignitaries that converged in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State to bid late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu farewell.

Aside from Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima…Read more

News Of My Parting Ways With LP Fallacious – Peter Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said the news making the round that he has left the party is fake.

Obi in a statement issued on Friday by his media aid…Read more

2023 Election Recorded 27.05% Voter Turnout – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections recorded 27.05 per cent voter turnout, based on the number of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) collected and accredited voters.

According to the commission, out of a total of 93, 469, 008 registered…Read more