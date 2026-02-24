Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, February 24th, 2026.

El-Rufai Drags ICPC To Court, Seeks N1bn Compensation

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Enforcement Commission (ICPC) over violation of his fundamental human rights, as the government agency was alleged to have invaded his Abuja residence.

The lawsuit filed by El-Rufai, through

Refinery: In 5-Month Nigerians Will Be Able To Buy Shares – Dangote

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said that within the next five months, Nigerians will be able to purchase shares directly from the Dangote refinery.

Dangote made this revelation on

We’re Not Discouraged By Outcome Of Abuja Elections – ADC Candidate

Chairmanship of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in last Saturday’s Abuja Area Council elections, Dr. Moses Paul, said the party will not be discouraged by the outcome of the election.

Dr. Paul who is ADC chairmanship

FCT Poll: Keyamo Slams Opposition, Says Nigerians ‘Not Fools’

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described as baseless propaganda, allegations by opposition parties that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections held on Saturday, 21 February, 2026 were marred by irregularities.

Keyamo in a statement on

Community Petitions Tinubu, IGP, Others Over Political Killings

Traditional chiefs in Idanre, in Idanre local government area of Ondo State, have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the killing in the community during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress in the community.

The chiefs, led by Ojomo of Idanre

New Tax Laws Designed To Boost Capital Market – Oyedele

The new tax Act is designed to support capital market development and position it as a vital engine of national development, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, has said.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja

Ekiti: Oyebanji Swears In Five High Court Judges

..Gives assurance on strengthening state’s justice administration

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, swore in five newly appointed high court judges with a promise to continue to strengthen the state’s judicial administration and deepen the justice system, stressing the importance of a fair and transparent administration of justice through the upholding of high-level justice standards.

The five new high court judges

Osun Assembly Passes LG Amendment Bill

On Monday, the Osun State House of Assembly passed a bill amending some sections of the state’s Local Government (LG) law.

The Bill titled, "Osun State

Bagudu Urges Ministerial Aides To Improve Public Policy Implementation

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has urged ministerial aides to support their principals in enhancing public policy formulation and implementation.

The Minister spoke on Monday

NDC Receives INEC Registration Certificate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, presented the certificate of registration to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), one of the two political parties the Commission recently registered.

Protem National Legal Adviser of

Why Plateau Mining Site Was Shut Down During My Tenure In 2017 – Fayemi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that the mining site in Plateau State where 37 miners died was shut down during his tenure as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Fayemi's remark followed the

Successful APC Congresses Signal Political Stability In Kaduna – Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has described the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) ward and local government congresses in the state as a consolidation of democratic order within the party.

The governor gave the commendation

FCT Poll: EFCC Arrests 20 For ‘Vote-Buying’, Recovers N17m

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested 20 suspects for sundry electoral offences, including alleged vote-buying and vote-selling during the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

The Commission made this

Zamfara APC: Wards, LGAs Executives Emerge Through Consensus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted wards and Local Government congresses in the 147 political wards and across the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara State.

The party executives produced

Plateau: 10 Killed In Fresh Attacks

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) has condemned the latest wave of attacks in Plateau State, which claimed 10 lives in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas.

In a press statement signed