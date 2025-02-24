Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 24

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, February 24, 2025

Osun LG Poll, Triumph Of Democracy, Rule Of Law – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the successful conduct of Saturday’s Local Government Election in Osun State as a triumph of democracy, the rule of law and the principle of true federalism.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity…Read more

New Telegraph Award, Tribute To Outstanding Organisations – Seplat

Seplat Energy Plc, has said that the New Telegraph award ceremony where it clinched ‘Deal of the Year’ was not just a ceremony but a heartfelt tribute to outstanding organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions across various sectors, including governance, business, education, and technology.

It stated that the event honoured those who have excelled…Read more

LG Poll: Don’t Turn Osun Into Wild West, Makinde Warns APC

The Governor’s Forum of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to turn Osun into the ‘Wild West’, calling for the rule of law and counselling against resorting to self-help.

Speaking on behalf of the forum in Osogbo, Osun State…Read more

Osun LG Poll, Violation Of Oath Of Office By Adeleke – APC

Following the successful conduct of the Local Government election in Osun State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Ademola Adeleke violated the oath of office taken to protect the constitution.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka…Read more

Mutfwang Signs Executive Order, Suspends Mining Activities

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in a decisive move to protect the environment, address security challenges, and safeguard the well-being of citizens of the State has signed Executive Order 001 of 2025, suspending all mining activities across the state.

The governor made this announcement during a stakeholders’…Read more

How Ironsi’s Death Brought Tension Between Gowon, Ojukwu – IBB

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has revealed that there was tension between former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and the late Biafra warlord, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The former military ruler disclosed this in his memoir titled…Read more

Tinubu’s Reforms Yielding Positive Results – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that economic reforms system initiated by President Bola Tinubu, has started yielding positive results with prices of Commodities crashing like never before.

“Nigerians should thank President Tinubu for initiating Reforms…Read more

Cardoso Champions Stronger Nigeria, Saudi Ties

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has reiterated the apex bank’s dedication to enhancing economic cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the CBN headquarters…Read more

Adeleke Orders Newly Sworn-In Council Chairs To Stay Away From LG Secretariats

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adelekeon Sunday directed the newly elected Local Government Chairmen to stay away from the Local Government Council Secretariats in order to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Adeleke gave the directives while administering…Read more

Tax Reform Bill Will Bring Economic Stability – Agbeluyi

The President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, has restated that the adoption of the tax reform bill currently before the National Assembly, will bring stability of the economy and end the nation mono-economy posture.

Agbeluyi who is the 16th President of the Institute…Read more

Tax Reforms: Oyedele’s C’ttee Directs Data Submission Across States

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has asked states to furnish the committee with their data for tax simulation.

The committee’s decision was on the discovery…Read more

My Administration Is Committed To Functional Education – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed the determination and commitment of his administration in providing Functional education to students in the Country, supported by adequate Funding of Universities for quality education.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University…Read more

Inauguration: APC Breaks 49 Years Jinx In Ondo – Adetimehin

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin has said the party has broken a 49-year-old jinx of transiting from one progressive party to another.

Adetimehin, in a statement on Sunday, said all governors…Read more

Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa Unfolds Seven-Point Agenda

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has unfolded a seven-point agenda titled ‘Our Ease’ that will guide his administration in the next four years.

At a press conference held at Araromi Seaside in Ilaje…Read more

Trump Meets All American Govs

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump on Saturday night met with all governors both Republican and Democrat.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development…Read more

