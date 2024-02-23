Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, February 23 2024.

Hardship: Lagos Rolls Out Palliative, Opens ‘25,000 Naira Sunday Market’

In a demonstration of his administration’s sensitivity to ongoing national reforms and the resultant economic hardship experienced by citizens, the Governor of Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Thursday announced a range of palliative initiatives to make life easier for them…Read more

Senate Passes South East Devt Commission Bill

The Senate, on Thursday, passed the Bill seeking to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC), barely two months after it was passed by the House of Representatives.

The Bill was passed by the 8th Senate but was not received by former President Muhammadu Buhari…Read more

Dollar Will Crash Against Naira In Less Than One Month – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that the United States (US) dollar will crash under the naira in less than a month.

Abiodun stated this at a stakeholder meeting held at the Cultural Center…Read more

Edo Guber: Otu Announces Fresh APC Direct Primaries

The Governor of Cross River State and newly elected Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee for All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bassey Otu, has said that a fresh shadow poll would be conducted in the 192 wards, across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Otu, who briefly addressed reporters at Lushville Hotel and Suites…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets ECOWAS Judicial Council

President Bola Tinubu has met with the ECOWAS Judicial Council led by its Chairman, who is also the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the CJN said he was elected the Chairman…Read more

Edo Guber: Shaibu Emerge PDP Factional Candidate Amid Sporadic Gunshots

Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP,) on Thursday held a parallel Congress that produced the deputy governor of the state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu as the candidate, which ended with sporadic gunshots

While some delegates were being accredited to proceed to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium…Read more

Arewa Forum To Tinubu: ‘Reinstate Subsidy, Remove Govs From Palliative Chain

The Arewa Economic Forum ( AEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as Petrol or Fuel using extra money paid to the states from the Federation Account Allocation Committee FAAC) to cater for it.

The body wants the President to act on it urgently if he knows he can’t find…Read more

BREAKING: Police Release LP National Chairman, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure, who was arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State, Mr Arungwa Nwazule has been released.

New Telegraph gathered that Abure was released around 3.05 am on Thursday…Read more

LP Crisis: Abure’s Arrest Demeaning, Uncivil – Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the uncivil manner the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, was arrested in Benin City on Wednesday by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Obi on his X handle, said the demeaning and intolerable manner Abure…Read more

Hardship: Wike Urges Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu

Amid the economic hardship, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has begged Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu-led government, saying it is not easy.

This was as he assured Nigerians that the current economic hardship…Read more

JUST-IN: FG Confirms Ban On Forex Platforms

The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed the ban on online cryptocurrency and Foreign Exchange (Forex) platforms operating in the country.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs (Office Of the Vice President)…Read more

FG Restates Commitment To Implementing Agreement With Labour

Regarding the general welfare of workers and other matters, the Federal Government on Thursday said it is committed to carrying out the agreements it entered into with organised labour.

Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary…Read more

Edo Guber: Army, Others To Support INEC On Security

The 4th Brigade, Nigerian Army has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo State of support ahead of the governorship polls on September 21.

The Brigade Commander, 4 Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Ebenezer Oduyebo…Read more

AFREXIMBANK: Tinubu Assures Of Reform In Healthcare Sector

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration would continue to give priority to both domestic and foreign direct investments in the healthcare sector as part of its strong commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu gave the assurance during a meeting with a team…Read more

FG Gives Fresh Update On Wage Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed that the wage award of N35,000 for January and February 2024 is being processed.

Read more New Telegraph reports that the development follows accusations from the TUC…