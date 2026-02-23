Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, February 23rd, 2026.

FCT Polls: APC Wins Five Of Six Chairmanship Seats

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won five of the six chairmanship positions in the Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

According to results declared by

National Assembly Highlights Key Reforms In 2026 Electoral Act

The National Assembly, on Sunday, highlighted the major reforms it carried out in the 2026 Electoral Act, which was recently passed and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released by the

FCT Polls: We Recorded Improvement In 2026 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that despite reported voter apathy in last Saturday’s Area Council elections in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), there was significant improvement compared to previous elections.

INEC, in a statement by Acting

Abuja Poll Low Voter Turnout, Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the low voter turnout in last Saturday’s Area Council elections in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was a damning verdict on the health of Nigeria’s democracy under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Atiku, in a statement by his

Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT, Kano, Rivers Elections

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated the winners of Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano and Rivers States bye-elections.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier

FCT Elections: PDP Sets Up Legal Team, Congratulates Elected Candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a special legal team, headed by the National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, to attend to its candidates who have genuine complaints arising from Saturday’s Area Council elections in Abuja, to assist with post-election litigations.

PDP's chairmanship candidate,

We’re Not Discouraged By Outcome Of Abuja Elections – ADC Candidate

Chairmanship of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in last Saturday’s Abuja Area Council elections, Dr. Moses Paul, said the party will not be discouraged by the outcome of the election.

Dr. Paul who is ADC chairmanship

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Stop Unlawful Phone Tapping Rules

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, to immediately withdraw the Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations, 2019.

This is as the organisation appeal

Trump Hikes US Global Tariff Rate From 10%To 15%

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Saturday raised the global duty on imports into the country to 15 percent, a day after the Supreme Court ruled much of it illegal.

Sunday Telegraph reports that

LASG Commends JOHESU For Suspending Strike, Reaffirms Commitment To Dialogue

The Lagos State Government has commended the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) for suspending its recent industrial action, describing the move as a demonstration of goodwill and shared responsibility toward protecting public healthcare services in the state.

The commendation was contained

APC Secures Commanding Victory As Maikalangu Re-Elected AMAC Chairman

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the re-election of Christopher Macmillan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The AMAC Collation Officer

FCT Poll: PDP Wins Gwagwalada Area Council

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Kasim, has emerged as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council Chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Independent National Electoral

Rivers State Bye-Election: APC’s Bulabari Wins Khana 2 Assembly Seat

Henrietta Bulabari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the Khana 2 State House of Assembly Constituency bye-election in Rivers State after polling 7,647 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Angela

Bye Election: APC Wins Kano Two Assembly Seats

All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State Assembly bye-elections held on Saturday.

APC candidate, Aliyu Nabil Daneji

Don’t Lose Confidence In Nigeria Despite Corruption, Insecurity – SGF Tells Catholic Bishops

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has urged Catholic bishops not to lose confidence in Nigeria despite persistent concerns over corruption and insecurity, declaring that “there is progress” and that the government is taking concrete steps to address the nation’s challenges.

Responding to issues raised by