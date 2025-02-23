Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 23

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, February 23, 2025.

New Telegraph Award Celebrates Excellence In Governance, Business

The iconic Lagos Oriental Hotel’s Grand Ballroom buzzed with energy as dignitaries, industry leaders, and public figures gathered for the prestigious New Telegraph Award Night.

This event, held on Friday, February 21, was not just a ceremony…Read more

We’ll Give Nigerians A People-Oriented Constitution – Kalu

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, has assured of a people-oriented constitution at the end of the exercise.

Kalu gave this assurance at the closing of a two-day retreat…Read more

PDP Declares S’South Zonal Congress Illegitimate

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the reported South-South zonal congress held on Saturday in Calabar, River State is illegitimate.

The PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Education: Abbas Faults Reliance On Govt, Seeks More Partnerships, Endowment Funds

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for alternative sources of funds to finance education in Nigeria to reduce reliance on government resources.

The options, he said, include Public Private Partnerships…Read more

Biden $2bn To Top Democrat-Linked Group Describes As Wasteful Scheme

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Saturday said former President, Joe Biden’s administration granted $2 billion to a climate group linked to high-profile Democrat, Stacey Abrams.

Speaking of the development, the environmental agency…Read more

Alaafin Donates Medical Equipment To Health Centre In Oyo

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Akanni Owoade, has procured a container load of hospital equipment and consumables worth millions of naira from Canada and donated it to his kinsmen in Oyo Town.

The ultra modern equipment were brought to the town…Read more

Wike: PDP Approved My Appointment As Minister In Tinubu’s Govt

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has revealed that he notified and got approval from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before he became a Minister in Tinubu’s government,

According to him, even though he is currently a Minister…Read more

IBB Book Launch: Why Buhari Shunned Event – Vatsa

Barely three days after the public presentation offormer Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography titled “The Journey of Service” in Abuja, a relative of the late Mamman Vatsa and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has revealed why former President Mohammadu Buhari decided shunned the event was because Babangida denied him access to bid farewell to his late mother…Read more

Betara Eulogises Bago’s Leadership At 51

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muktar Betara on Saturday felicitated with Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State on his 51st birthday.

Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar…Read more

Trump Knocked For Ousting Joint Chiefs Chairman ‘CQ’ Brown

On Saturday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump came under heavy criticism following his decision to sack a top U.S. Army General, CQ Brown.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Trump ousted the Chairman…Read more

Osun LG Poll: Atiku Backs Adeleke, Asks Police To Provide Security

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for going ahead with the local government election in the state.

Recall that prior to the commencement of the exercise…Read more

Osun LG Poll: Adeleke Commends Tinubu For Upholding Rule Of Law

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for upholding the rule of law which enabled the ongoing Local Government elections across Osun state.

Speaking on Saturday after casting his vote at Ede…Read more

