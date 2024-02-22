Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 22 2024.

Ex-VON DG Calls For Uzodinma Removal As PGF Chairman

Reacting to the crisis that has emanated from the governorship primary of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Senator Osita Okechukwu has called for the removal of Governor Hope Uzodinma as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

According to him, the governorship primary conducted by the Imo State governor

Wike’s 2027 Comment, Insult To Suffering Nigerians – APC chief

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described as shocking and insensitive to suffering Nigerians, the comments credited to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that nobody can challenge the party come 2027.

Eze, an ally of former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi

Wike: FCTA’s Devt Not Only Focusing On Elites

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said his administration was not just focusing on the elites in the nation’s capital, but also on the poor masses.

The Minister stated this during the official flag-off of the construction of access roads to Saburi 1 and 2, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)

Hardship: Reps Want FG, States To Expedite Action On Palliatives

The House of Representatives has called on the federal and state governments to expedite action on the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the negative effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The call was made following the adoption of a motion on the 'Need for palliative interventions at Illela in Sokoto State', sponsored by Hon. Isah Bello Ambarura

Environment Ministry Pledges To Support NDPC On Data Protection

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Salako has pledged to support the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, (NDPC ), on its mandate of Data Protection in the country.

The Minister disclosed this during an official working visit to the Federal Ministry of Environment by the National Commissioner/ Chief Executive Officer

Nationwide Protest: Stop Undermining Us, TUC Tells NLC

As the planned nationwide protest declared by the NLC draws closer, bad blood may be brewing between the two labour movements in the country, as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stop taking a unilateral decision on issues of interest to both organisations.

A source at the TUC who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday

Ex-PDP Aspirant Charges Tinubu On Economic Hardship

A former Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has lampooned President Bola Tinubu regarding the economic challenges Nigeria is facing, urging him to take responsibility and find solutions to the hardship.

Anakwenze in a statement issued on Wednesday stressed the need to tackle the growing insecurity and economic challenges in the country

How Akeredolu Took Risks Of Speaking To Bigger Powers – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has claimed that the life of his late predecessor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu demonstrates how bravery and selflessness can influence history.

Aiyedatiwa made this remark on Wednesday while speaking during the late governor's lying-in-state and memorial service held at the Akure Township Stadium

Gowon: Nigerians Are Too Hard On Tinubu

Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the former Head of State on Wednesday said Nigerians are too hard on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who took over power as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

General Gowon made this remark while speaking about the prevailing economic situation in the country with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

36 States Govs Received N30bn To Lessen Food Shortage – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that N30 billion has been issued to Governors of the 26 States of the federation to address food shortage and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Senator Akpabio who made the disclosure on Wednesday advised the governors to effectively utilize the money

Senate Rejects Electricity Tariff Hike, Warns Removal Of Subsidy

The proposed plan by the Ministry of Power to increase the electricity tariff in Nigeria has been outrightly rejected by the Senate on Wednesday.

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly also warned the executive arm of the government against removing subsidy on electricity

Senate Confirms 17 Commissioners For NPC

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 17 people as the Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Their appointments were based on the request of President Bola Tinubu

PDP Group Kicks Over Nomination of BoT Member For Southwest

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), PDP Crusader has kicked against the nomination of a Board of Trustees (BoT) member representing the Southwest geo-political zone.

The group also alleged planned imposition of the Chairman of the party in Ondo State to replace Hon. Fatai Adams who died after a brief illness last week

DSS To NLC, TUC: Shelve Planned Protest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has advised organised labour against proceeding with the protests scheduled to hold across the country between February 27, and 28.

The planned march, according to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is to protest the excruciating economic realities of the time

Hardship: Idris Reacts, Says Nigeria Will Remain Giant Of African

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, reacted to those prophesying Nigeria’s collapse, declaring that “Nigeria will not fall” because it remained the giant of Africa.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who spoke while delivering his keynote speech at the 2024 NIPR Niger State