Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 22

Low Turnout Mars FCT Council Election

Low turnout has been recorded across several polling units as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections kick off in the six area councils of the nation’s capital.

FCT Poll: Amupitan Gives Election Update

As the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election is coming to a close, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has given updates following his visitation to some Polling Units (PUs) in the nation’s capital.

Sowore Case: Court Awards N30m Damages Against NPF

The presiding Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Justice Musa Kakaaki, has ruled that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) acted unlawfully over its declaration of human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, wanted in 2025.

Abuja Decides: ADC Accuses Wike Of Interference

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike of interfering in the Area Council elections in the territory.

Wike’s Alleged Boast To Compromise FCT Election Undemocratic – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said the comment credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters at polling unit, is troubling and undemocratic.

FCT Poll: INEC Begins Upload Of Results On IREV

Following the conclusion of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the upload of results on its results viewing portal (IReV).

Troops Thwart Boko Haram Attack, Kill Scores, Rescue Abducted Children

The troops of the Nigerian Military deployed to the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have successfully thwarted a Boko Haram attack, killing scores and rescuing children in Borno State.

Dangote Hosts NNPC GCEO, Ojulari At Dangote Refinery⁩

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, on Saturday, 21 February 2026, played host to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari, and other top executives at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

APC, Gov Mbah Commend Enugu Party Faithful For Peaceful LG Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC), national panel and Governor Peter Mbah have commended the Enugu State chapter of the party for a peaceful and democratic Local Government congress.

FCT Poll: Electoral Act Reason For Low Turnout – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has declared that the low turnout in the Federal Capital (FCT) Territory Area Council elections was due to the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

N’Delta 2026 Games: Tinubu, Akpabio, Okpebholo Support Youth Empowerment Through Sports

The second edition of the Niger Delta Games has commenced in Benin City, Edo State, amid a colourful display and vibrant celebration of the region’s cultural heritage, drawing more than 4,000 athletes and officials from the nine Niger Delta states.

FCT Poll: Loss Of Confidence Responsible For Voter Apathy – Officials

The voter apathy occasioning the ongoing Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been blamed on alleged loss of public confidence in the electoral system.

FCT Poll: Wike Visits PUs, Directs Traders To Close Up

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, toured polling units (PUs) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) during the ongoing FCT Area Council elections.

FCT Poll: We’re Disappointed In INEC, FCTA – Electorate

The electorate at the Mpape, Bwari Area Council and Wuse ward of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday expressed disappointed in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the low turnout of voters to the Area Councils election.

Demolitions: Tears, Tension At Waterfront Communities, Amid Govt’s Safety Concerns

Distressed and uncertain about what the future holds for her, Michellina Hunkpe, otherwise known as Mama Berger, is a picture of frustration as she battles the pain of losing her source of livelihood and shelter to Makoko demolitions.

