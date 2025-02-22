Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 22

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu Named Governor Of The Year For Transformative Projects

In a prestigious award ceremony hosted by New Telegraph Newspaper, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been honored as the Governor of the Year 2024 for his exceptional leadership in spearheading transformative projects.

This accolade comes in honour of his relentless drive to modernize Lagos

New Telegraph Names Zulum Governor Of The Year

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum Friday was named the 2024 Governor of the Year by one of the renowned News Organizations in Nigeria, the New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph

Yusuf Wins New Telegraph Award For Transformative Educational Reforms

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has been named best Nigerian Governor of the Year 2024 on Educational Development by the prestigious New Telegraph Newspapers.

Presenting the Award to the Governor the Former Abia State Governor

New Telegraph Award: Kalu Congratulates Winners

The chairman of the New Telegraph Newspaperand senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu on Friday attended the New Telegraph Award Night.

The award which is currently going on at the Oriental Hotel

Oyebanji Lauds Tinubu’s Approval Of Federal University In Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti.

President Tinubu had on Thursday in Abuja, assented

Fire: NNPC Ltd Committed To Environmental Protection

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reassured of its commitment to environmental protection and operational integrity.

It stated this in a statement issued by the Chief Corporate

Okpebholo Condoles Victim Of Stadium’s Fallen Mast

The Edo State Governor,Monday Okpebholo has expressed deep sadness and condolences to the family of Pius Etim, who died on Thursday evening when a communication mast fell at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium before a Praise Night organized by the Edo State Government to mark a 100 days in office.

Governor Okpebholo described the incident that claimed Pius

18 LGAs Set To Get Fire-Stations In Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reeled out plans to establish fire-station in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to reduce response time to fire disasters.

The governor disclosed this when he handed newly acquired

New Telegraph Award: Oyebanji Named Governor Of the Year

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji will on Friday, February, 21, 2025, received the New Telegraph Newspaper’s Governor of the Year (Good Governance and Grassroots Development) 2024 award.

According to a letter signed by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief.

PDP Internal Crisis Won’t Determine Atiku’s Fate In 2027 – Group

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA), has said that the internal disputes within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will not determine the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 general elections.

The support group, which has been throwing its weight behind Atiku

Tinubu Commends Babangida’s Admission Of Abiola’s 1993 Election Victory

President Bola Tinubu has commended former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, for his recent acknowledgement that the late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

This acknowledgement, made during the launch of Babangida's autobiography

Okpebholo Dismisses Godfatherism In His Govt

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Thursday dismissed claims that godfathers handpicked him to be remote-controlled as the number one citizen of the South-South state.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today program

President Assents To Bills On Federal Universities In Ekiti, Osun

The National Assembly has secured the assent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Bills establishing the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State and the Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

According to a statement issued from the Office of the Leader

US Envoy Meets Zelenskiy After Trump’s Jabs

The United States (US) envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg on Thursday met with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv after President Donald Trump’s jabs.

New Telegraph gathered that there was no immediate

You’re Architect Of Private Sector In Nigeria, Dangote Hails IBB

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, (DIK) Aliko Dangote, has praised former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, popularly known as IBB, for implementing policies that liberated the private sector in Nigeria during his regime

Clark, Adebanjo’s Death, Huge Vacuum In Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle – Nwodo, Secondus

Former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, have described the death of Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark and his Afenifere counterpart Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as great losses to the nation’s democracy struggle.

The duo in separate statements, extolled Chief Clark

PDP Govs To Tinubu: Restore Law, Order In Osun

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described as disturbing, the resort to self-help by political players in Osun State, which they noted, has led to the loss of lives and destruction of property in the state.

The governors in a statement by the Chairman of the PDP

