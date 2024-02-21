Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, February 21 2024.

Tinubu Directs Immediate Payment Of Electricity Bill To Avoid Aso Rock Disconnection

President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bills due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) according to a statement on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The development ostensibly is a move to avert the disconnection of the Presidential Villa…Read more

Hardship: Stop Blaming, Tinubu, Buhari, Works Minister Tells Staff, Nigerians

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has absolved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the present hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The Minister also absolved former President Muhammadu Buhari…Read more

Obasanjo Seeks Laws On Organ Harvesting, Donors, Patients

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, called on the National Assembly for urgent legislative support for a new bill to support people with kidney disease.

He also appealed to relevant security bodies to help with necessary laws on emerging organ harvesting and trafficking in Nigeria…Read more

Senate Probes Buhari, Others Over N30trn Ways And Means Funds

The Senate, on Tuesday, unanimously resolved to probe the N30 trillion Ways and Means spent by former President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration, which according to the lawmakers, was recklessly spent.

The Senate passed the resolution following consideration of the report of its Joint Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions…Read more

Energy Security Critical To Public Wealth Creation – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari on Tuesday said energy security has a critical role to play in the creation of public wealth.

Kyari who made this known at the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Public Wealth Management Conference on Tuesday in Abuja…Read more

Fubara Pledges To Prioritise Policies That Lift Youths

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared the readiness of his administration to prioritise policies that will maximize the potentials of the youths.

Fubara, who made the pledge at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam Tai, Tai LGA during the swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch A Stream 1…Read more

Senators Trade Words Over N29trn Ways And Means Funds

The upper Chamber of the National Assembly was on Tuesday in a rowdy session as Senators traded words over the N29 trillion Ways and Means funds by the immediate past administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

It all began when Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume during plenary submitted that the Senate had acted illegally by allowing the former President…Read more

FG Threatens To Open Border For Cement Importation

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has threatened to open the borders to cement importation if Nigerian cement manufacturers refuse to lower the price of their product in the country.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who gave the warning on Tuesday, said key components of cement manufacturing…Read more

Wike To Directors: You’re Saboteur If You Delay Project Files

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday warned directors to desist from unnecessarily delaying files on any project that he has approved, noting that such an act will be viewed as sabotage.

Wike who gave the warning in Abaji when he flagged off the construction of the 5-kilometre Naharati – River Ukya – Unguwan Hausawa road in Abaji Area Council…Read more

Shettima Fingers ‘Unnamed ‘ Elements As Sabotures Of Nigeria’s Economy

As Nigeria’s economy struggles through various macroeconomic challenges, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has said it’s time for all hands to be on deck to address challenges and not pandering to political talks.

He challenged all Nigera’s leaders to the singular task of making…Read more

Customs To Dispose Food Items Seized From Smugglers Nationwide

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government by smugglers across the country.

It noted that the items would be certified fit for consumption by relevant…Read more

Tinubu Govt Uncovers 32 Routes For Smuggling Food Out Of Nigeria

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun on Tuesday admitted that the President Bola Tinubu-led government inherited the rising prices of food and general commodities from the previous administration but is doing what it can to bring down the prices of food as well as the soaring inflation rate in the country.

The Finance Minister made this remark while speaking at the Public Wealth…Read more

State Police Bill Scales Second Reading In House Of Reps

A Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to introduce state police has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which was sponsored by 13 members of the House, enjoyed support from the majority of the lawmakers in the green chamber…Read more

IMF: Tinubu Warned Against Removal Of Electricity Subsidy

Ibrahim Tajudeen Shola, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to follow the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recommendation to end the electricity subsidy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the IMF in its report said, “IMF Executive Board Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria”…Read more

FG Begins Payment Of Wage Award For November

In a significant development that brings relief to many federal civil servants across Nigeria, the Federal Government on Tuesday commenced the disbursement of the November 2023 wage awards.

The payment of wage awards to Nigerian workers was one of the deals agreed upon by the organised labour and the Federal Government…Read more