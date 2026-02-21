Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, February 21st, 2026.

DSS To Arraign El-Rufai On Three-Count Charge, Sets Feb 25

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has postponed the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, to Friday, February 27.

APC Calls For Adeleke’s Resignation Over Alleged Staff Audit Fraud

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to resign over alleged irregularities uncovered in a staff audit report, insisting that he can no longer effectively govern the state amid the controversy.

Bloody Congress: Tinubu Summons Aiyedatiwa Over Killings

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has invited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State over the fracas that led to the death of two people and injury of others during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress.

Bye-Election: INEC Takes Delivery Of Sensitive Materials In Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday confirmed it has taken delivery of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s bye-elections in Ahoada East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II of Rivers State.

Premature Restrictions On Movement Plot By APC To Rig FCT Elections – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plot to rig the Area Council elections.

Tinubu Sues For Peace As FCT, Kano, Rivers Votes Saturday

As the preparation for Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council election, as well as Kano and Rivers States bye-election are on a high note, President Bola Tinubu has called for a peaceful and orderly conduct.

Alia Declares Free Education In Benue Public Schools

…Launches Brace-Up, Bags Golden Award

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared free education in all government public schools from Basic One to Nine.

Bye Election: Fubara Urges Full Participation, Backs APC Candidates

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appealed to the people of the state to participate actively in the election.

FCT Poll: Withdrawal’s Wike’s Type Of Voodoo Democracy – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the forced withdrawal of some of its chairmanship candidates from this weekend’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by the Minister, Nyesom Wike, is in furtherance of the minister’s plan to hold the party for President Bola Tinubu.

RMAFC Lauds Tinubu On Direct Remittance Of Oil & Gas Revenue Into Federation Purse

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed B. Shehu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the Executive Order directing the direct remittance of oil and gas revenues to the Federation Account.

2027: Election Rigging Is Planned Already – PDP Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, on Thursday alleged that some people have planned to rig the 2027 general elections.

Zulum Approves N12.9bn Scholarship To Borno Indigene

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the sum of N12.9 billion scholarship scheme for 54 indigenes of the state to study aeronautics and engineering with various professional certifications, at the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

Death Penalties: Ogun Is Cautiously Reviewing Laws On Execution Of Convicts – AG

In spite of the various death sentences pronounced by many courts on persons guilty of capital offences including kidnapping and ritual killings, Ogun State government on Friday said it has not executed anyone because it is committed to enforcing the law, “But with careful scrutiny of individual cases”.

CGT: Tax Implementation C’ttee In Talks With Investors – Edun

The Tax Implementation Committee has open talks with investors with respect to Capital Gain Tax ( CGT), the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed.

