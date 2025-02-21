Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 21

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, February 21, 2025.

President Assents To Bills On Federal Universities In Ekiti, Osun

The National Assembly has secured the assent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Bills establishing the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State and the Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

According to a statement issued from the Office of the Leader of the Senate…Read more

US Envoy Meets Zelenskiy After Trump’s Jabs

The United States (US) envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg on Thursday met with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv after President Donald Trump’s jabs.

New Telegraph gathered that there was no immediate word…Read more

You’re Architect Of Private Sector In Nigeria, Dangote Hails IBB

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, (DIK) Aliko Dangote, has praised former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, popularly known as IBB, for implementing policies that liberated the private sector in Nigeria during his regime.

Dangote made this statement on Thursday during the unveiling…Read more

Clark, Adebanjo’s Death, Huge Vacuum In Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle – Nwodo, Secondus

Former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, have described the death of Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark and his Afenifere counterpart Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as great losses to the nation’s democracy struggle.

The duo in separate statements, extolled Chief Clark and Pa Adebanjo’s…Read more

PDP Govs To Tinubu: Restore Law, Order In Osun

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described as disturbing, the resort to self-help by political players in Osun State, which they noted, has led to the loss of lives and destruction of property in the state.

The governors in a statement by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum…Read more

PDP BoT Member Condemns Political Violence In Osun

Senator (Dr) Olu Alabi, an elder statesman and member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the recent violence in Osun State following the appellate court judgment in Akure.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Alabi expressed deep concern…Read more

FG Begins 2025 Ministerial Press Briefings

The 2025 edition of the ministerial press briefings of the Federal Government will commence on Friday.

The programme, which will feature all the ministers serving…Read more

CBN Retains Rates To Beat Down Inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday resolved to retain all rates across the board with the headline monetary policy rate held at 27.5%.

This was announced by the Apex Bank Governor, Dr Yemi Cardoso…Read more

Tinubu, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Attend IBB’s Book Launch

President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar are currently at the book launch of the former military president, Ibrahim Babangida “A Journey in Service.

The launch of a memoir which is taking place in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu’s Leadership Aligns With Nigeria’s Evolving Realities – Ikechuku

The Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Council of Chiefs, HRM Eze Samuel Ikechukwu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the country’s progress.

He noted that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda…Read more

Sokoto Remains Home For All Nigerians – Gov Aliyu

Sokoto State Government will remain a home for all Nigerians irrespective of affiliations in Sokoto, the seat of the caliphate.

Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, also reiterated his administration’s…Read more

Osun Crisis: APC Announces Withdrawal From LG Poll

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its withdrawal from the Local Government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22.

In a letter dated February 17, signed by the APC State Publicity Secretary…Read more

COAS Arrives Zamfara On First Operational Visit

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Thursday, visited Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

New Telegraph reports that the COAS visit…Read more

Rebasing Of CPI Will Not Reduce Inflation In Nigeria – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has chided the Federal Government for thinking that methodological rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will magically bring down the price of inflation in the country.

Adebayo said the idea by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics…Read more

US A’Court Rejects Trump’s Bid To Stop Birthright Citizenship

On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked President Donald Trump’s government from banning birthright citizenship orders from taking force.

New Telegraph recalls that several district courts in the United States…Read more

