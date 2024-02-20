Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, February 20 2024.

Youths Protest Hardship, Hunger In Ibadan

Making good their earlier notice, thousands of youths on Monday stormed some major streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, and vented their grievance towards the harsh and grinding economic condition the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has put them.

Complaining about the effects of hunger and ravaging poverty, the protesters however said that they were not out to cause any trouble but that the security agents…Read more

Wike Woos Qatari Investors For Abuja Millennium Tower Project

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday called on investors from Qatar to consider investing in the ongoing Abuja Millennium Tower project.

Wike who received the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ali bin Ghanem Al-Hajri…Read more

FG, NARTO, Others Meeting Ends In Deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), oil marketers and other stakeholders over the suspension of operation by petroleum truck drivers ended on Monday without any concrete agreement reached.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting was aimed at fashioning…Read more

Senate Frowns At N17trn Loss On Tax Waivers

The Senate, on Monday, expressed serious opposition towards the N17 trillion loss incurred by the country on tax waivers within the last five years.

The Senate Committee on Finance, expressed the position when the Chairman and management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)…Read more

LP Breaks Silence, Says No Plan To Suspend Peter Obi

Following the crisis rocking the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP), the party has said there is no intention to remove its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party in a statement issued via its verified X handle on Monday…Read more

Atiku’s Aide Accuses FG Of Diverting Fuel Subsidy Funds

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Public Communication has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has refused to respond to recent news regarding the reinstatement of the petrol subsidy.

Shaibu who stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja…Read more

Wike Fumes Over Abandonment Of Abuja’s Technology Village

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday fumed over the abandonment of the Abuja Technology Village (ATV), with illegal occupants already encroaching on parts of the land.

ATV located along the popular Lugbe Airport Road, was conceived in 2004, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as a cluster development…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Arrives Abuja After AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu on Monday arrived in Abuja after a four-day official trip to the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, where he participated in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

President Tinubu, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport…Read more

BREAKING: Naira Falls To N2,000/1£ At Parallel Market

Nigerian Naira is currently trading at over 2,000 Naira against the British pound in the parallel market, New Telegraph reports.

Malam Ibrahim, a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator in Wuse Zone 4…Read more

Hardship: Tinubu’s Son Sends Words Of Comfort To Nigerians

Following the current economic hardship, President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to remain patient with his father’s administration, saying the decisions taken by the president should have been made years ago.

Seyi who spoke on Monday via his Instagram page…Read more

FG Commences Payment Of ASUU Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government has began the payment of withheld salaries of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

New Telegraph confirmed the development from various sources in the academic sector on Monday in Abuja…Read more

JUST-IN: Youths Take Over APC Secretariat In Edo, Vows To Sacks Exco

Angry youths and women have taken over the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat as they demanded for the sack of the state exco led by acting Chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

The crowd who were led by the Youth leader of the party, Tony Adun popularly known as Kabaka…Read more

Reps Seek Navy’s Support To Fish Out Crude Oil Thieves

The House of Representatives Special Committee on Crude Oil Theft and Losses has appealed to the Nigerian Navy to assist it with relevant information to unravel those behind the perennial stealing of crude oil in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa…Read more

Atiku Blows Hot, Says Nigerians Can’t Remain Silent As Tinubu’s Policies Cause Pain, Distress

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigerians cannot remain silent as the country as a whole is suffering due to the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku who spoke in a statement released on Sunday noted that President Tinubu…Read more

Insecurity: Buhari Ex-Aide Calls For NSCDC, FRSC Scrap

Senator Ita Enang, a former Presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to abolish the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics…Read more