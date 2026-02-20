Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 20

AaaaHere is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, February 20th, 2026.

Rivers Assembly Suspends Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, the Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The decision to halt the process…

El-Rufai Re-Arrested After EFCC Release

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, shortly after he was released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph reports that El-Rufai…

Electoral Act: Tinubu Signed Death Warrant On Credible Elections – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said President Bola Tinubu has signed a death warrant on credible elections in Nigeria with the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

ADC, in a statement by its National…

JUST-IN: Rivers Lawamker, Barinada Mpigi Is Dead

Again, the 10th Senate has been thrown into mourning following the passing of the Senate Committe Chairman on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi.

New Telegraph gathered that…

FCT Poll: Wike Declares Friday Work Free Day

Ahead of the February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday, February 20, 2026, a work-free day.

This is as the Minister imposed…

Lagos APC Backs Tinubu’s Assent To Electoral Act

Following the signing of the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) into law, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its support for President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier…

Insecurity: Kwara Gov, CDS, Army Chief Flag Off Operation To Rout Bandits

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Chief of Army Staff on Thursday flagged off Operation Savannah Shield in Kwara State, describing the initiative as “a big relief to our people” while seeking public support for the operation.

According to the governor, the…

Senate Challenges Economic Team On Unrealistic Budget Assumptions

The Senate on Thursday raised serious concerns over poor implementation of the annual budget, citing minimal or zero releases of capital votes to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Senate Committee on…

Rivers: Exclusion Of PDP, ADC, LP Shows Cabal’s Desperation To Rig Polls – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described the exclusion of his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Labour Party (LP) from the Rivers State Assembly bye-election as “arrant nonsense, absolute lunacy, and the tyranny of a despotic cabal desperate to rig the 2027 general elections.”

The Independent National Electoral…

FCT Poll: Atiku Urges Residents To Vote APC Out

Former Vice President and 2023 People’s Democratic Party Candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday, February 21, Area Council Elections, describing the polls as a chance for Nigerians to demand change.

In a statement issued on his official…

Taraba Gov, Kefas Debunks Cash For Defection’ To APC Allegation

Governor of Taraba State, Agbuzu Kefas, has dismissed the rumour that his recent defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was financially induced.

The governor, while responding…

Adeleke Reduces Public Servants’ Work Hours For Ramadan, Lent Period

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reduced public servants’ work hours for the Ramadan and Lent period.

Announcing the approval, Adeleke…

I’m Proud Of You, Osinbajo Hails Otti’s Transformation Of Abia

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has joined others in applauding Governor Alex Otti for what he described as purposeful, people-centred leadership that is repositioning Abia State for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Osinbajo's visit to Governor Otti…

Martial Law: S’Korea Ex-President Bags Life Imprisonment

A South Korean Court has sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison over his martial law declaration in December 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the…

Ogun Police Probes Alleged Rape Case Against TikToker, Mirabel

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, disclosed that they have commenced an investigation into the alleged s3xual assault made by TikToker Mirabel, who is said to be currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The command's Public Relations…